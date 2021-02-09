South Africa

Sona What?

By Nathi and Africartoons 9 February 2021

Sona What? by Nathi | Africartoons.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Maverick Citizen Exclusive, Part One

Zimbabwe: Explosive cartel report uncovers the anatomy of a captured state

By Mark Heywood

Maverick Citizen Exclusive, Part Two

How Zimbabwe’s cartels extract ‘rent’ from Zimbabwe’s poorest and make the elites richer

Maverick Citizen
9 hours ago
7 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN Tuesday Editorial

We are what we eat

Mark Heywood
3 hours ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen Exclusive, Part Three

How cartels operate – and their impact on the people of Zimbabwe

Maverick Citizen
9 hours ago
4 mins

South Africa

Sona What?
Nathi and Africartoons 1 hour ago
< 1 min

Star Wars was the first major film to be dubbed in Navajo.

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Lessons for the future: Here is how South Africa can prepare for the next pandemic

Tim Tucker 9 hours ago
11 mins

THE DEPARTMENT OF ‘CAN’T BELIEVE WE HAVE TO EXPLAIN THIS’

Absolutely no truth in theories linking 5G and Covid-19, say SA researchers

Christi Nortier
10 hours ago
6 mins

South Africa

Rosie The Vaxer

Dr Jack & Curtis
58 mins ago
< 1 min

MAVERICK CITIZEN EASTERN CAPE

Scootergate: Claims of revenge over Russian bride ridicule, and a legal fightback as case goes to the Hawks

Estelle Ellis
10 hours ago
4 mins

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

South Africa reassesses its vaccine strategy: What you need to know

Estelle Ellis
10 hours ago
10 mins