Newsdeck

Navalny ally tells Russians to gather in courtyards for new anti-Kremlin protest on Sunday

By Reuters 9 February 2021
Caption
Participants hold signs during a protest in support of Russian opposition leader and blogger Alexei Navalny in Prague, Czech Republic, on 23 January 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Martin Divisek)

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - An ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday announced plans for a new nationwide protest in support of the jailed politician, telling Russians to gather in residential courtyards on Sunday evening and turn on their mobile phone torches.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against the incarceration of Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, who says he is being persecuted for political reasons.

Police detained over 11,000 people who took part in what they said were unsanctioned protests which the Kremlin condemned as illegal and dangerous.

Leonid Volkov, a Navalny ally based outside Russia, said the new protest format this weekend, which is reminiscent of tactics used by the anti-government opposition in neighbouring Belarus, should help distance protesters from the police.

Volkov called on people in big Russian cities to gather in residential courtyards near their homes at 1700 GMT and to stand there for several minutes shining their mobile phone torches.

He suggested some people bring candles and make heart shapes out of them to mark Valentine’s Day, and photograph them from above in an event he said would last just 15 minutes.

The idea, he said, would then be to flood social media with images of the brief protest.

“Thought you were the only one in the whole big block who is not indifferent to what’s happening in the country? You’ll see that’s not the case,” Volkov wrote in a post on the Telegram messenger.

“No OMON (riot police), no fear. Maybe it’ll seem like these 15 minutes will change nothing – but in fact they will change everything.”

Navalny was arrested in January after returning to Russia for the first time since being poisoned last August in Siberia with what many Western countries said was a nerve agent. The Kremlin has questioned whether he was really poisoned.

He was jailed on Feb. 2 after a court ruled he had violated the terms of a suspended sentence in an embezzlement case he says was trumped up.

The case has sparked new tensions between Russia and the West and renewed talk of sanctions. Navalny’s allies have urged the West to target individuals close to Putin with punitive measures.

Russia’s foreign ministry accused Navalny’s allies of treachery on Tuesday for discussing potential sanctions with the West. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Anton Zverev; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Maverick Citizen Exclusive, Part One

Zimbabwe: Explosive cartel report uncovers the anatomy of a captured state

By Mark Heywood

Maverick Citizen Exclusive, Part Two

How Zimbabwe’s cartels extract ‘rent’ from Zimbabwe’s poorest and make the elites richer

Maverick Citizen
12 hours ago
7 mins

Maverick Citizen Exclusive, Part Three

How cartels operate – and their impact on the people of Zimbabwe

Maverick Citizen
12 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

South Africa reassesses its vaccine strategy: What you need to know
Estelle Ellis 13 hours ago
10 mins

"Speech, the most specifically human sound, and the most significant kind of sound, is never just scenery, it's always event." ~ Ursula Le Guin

STATE OF AMERICA

Trump’s bid to avoid impeachment ‘a stretch’ as trial is set to start on Tuesday

An Wentzel 3 hours ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

Criminal Intelligence: Indictment exposes Richard Mdluli’s charmed life

Marianne Thamm
12 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The loneliness of the long-distance worker: there’s a new stress in town

Sasha Planting
3 hours ago
4 mins

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Goat’s cheese soufflés

Tony Jackman
26 mins ago
2 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Lessons for the future: Here is how South Africa can prepare for the next pandemic

Tim Tucker
12 hours ago
11 mins