Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has set a high standard for the Proteas women cricket team. (Photo by Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail made all the difference when Pakistan threatened to steal a march on the Proteas women in their recent limited overs tour of South Africa.

The star of the Proteas women’s emphatic series double victory, Shabnim Ismail, says one of the motivating factors for the current crop of players is that they are now role models for girls and boys who love the sport.

The fast bowler said that when her generation was growing up, they largely had male cricketers to use as a reference. However, given how the game has grown over the last decade in South Africa, female cricketers such as herself and the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt can have a direct influence on those who dream of being on this grassy stage one day.

“People normally see it as a male dominated sport, but the way I’m playing my cricket – and the way the Momentum Proteas are playing theirs – it shows that we are idols, just like the men,” Ismail said.

Ismail lauded the work that’s been done by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and its corporate partners in recent years to ensure that the women’s team receives their share of the limelight.

“Maybe four years ago, our games weren’t being televised. Now we can have media conferences and things like this, where people can actually get the background of a Shabnim Ismail or a Mignon du Preez or Trisha Chetty,” the seamer said.

“The Dale Steyns, yes they are up there [as role models]. But there’s also Marizzane Kapp, there’s me… we’re actually taking over from them. And it shows that it’s not only a male dominated sport – we are growing in our cricket just as the men are.”

Ismail’s bowling, as South Africa won the one-day international (ODI) series 3-0, and the T20 International series 2-1 against Pakistan, saw her take 14 wickets across the six matches.

In the T20 she recorded her best bowling figures in that series (five for 12), and became the first South Africa female bowler to reach 100 T20 International wickets.

With that, she joined an exclusive club of female cricketers who’ve reached the landmark number. These include West Indian Anisa Mohammed (120), Australia’s Ellyse Perry (114) and England’s Anya Shrubsole (102).

“She is a star performer. I’ve always highlighted that we’ve been blessed to have her as a cricketer in the country… the skills she has and the experience that she has shown,” said Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng after Pakistan’s tour ended.

“When the chips were down, she was one of those who would run to the youngsters and give ideas and make sure the team goes in the right direction.”

An 18-year-old Ismail made her debut for the Proteas against Pakistan in January 2007. She would be one of the leading players as CSA finally decided to give the women’s side professional contracts, which would enable them to make a career out of playing cricket.

“In 2007, when I played my first game against Pakistan, there weren’t really contracts. It was just go out there and play, have fun. But now it’s a different ball game. In 2014 we became professional cricketers where we’re actually getting paid to play,” said Ismail.

Ismail was one of the sharpest tools in the shed as the Proteas made their return to cricket, as some of her teammates, especially the batters, showed signs of rustiness after almost a year of no competitive cricket due to Covid-19.

These flashes of brilliance have since earned the 32-year-old the inaugural International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month award, alongside Indian wicketkeeper/batsman Rishabh Pant.

“South Africa won their ODI series against Pakistan and the first two T20 Internationals largely due to their bowling attack, and in particular because of the wicket-taking of Ismail,” said Isobel Joyce, ex-Ireland international and member of the ICC’s voting panel for the award.

“She was the difference between the two teams.”

The world’s number two ranked T20 bowler and her teammates will now get to enjoy a break as CSA works to secure the next series for the Proteas women.

Reports have suggested that this will be a tour to India for a limited overs series. However, CSA is yet to confirm this. DM