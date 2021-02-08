Newsdeck

Tennis Grand Slam Opens to Australian Crowds With Covid Rules

By Bloomberg 8 February 2021
Caption
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 08: General view in Rod Laver Arena as Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia plays a forehand in her Women's Singles first round match against Naomi Osaka of Japan during day one of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 08, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- With the U.S. and Europe still roiled by infections or lockdowns, Australia is showing the world that a major international sporting event can be held with spectators thanks to its success in all but containing the coronavirus.

By Rebecca Jones and Georgina McKay

Word Count: 542
As many as 30,000 fans will be allowed to descend upon Melbourne Park on Monday where women’s world No. 3 Naomi Osaka will take to center court on day one of the Australian Open. Mandatory mask-wearing indoors for fans, digital instead of paper tickets, and social distancing are among measures to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.

The journey to the first Grand Slam tournament of the year has been fraught with challenges, from compulsory 14-day stays in hotel quarantine for all 1,200 members of the international tennis entourage, and grumbles from players about sub-optimal training conditions.

But Tennis Australia Chief Executive Craig Tiley is optimistic the event will be a hit and health precautions will be sufficient.

“We’ve had players tested 14, 15 and 16 times,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corp. television on Monday. “So I think that the safety of the site is going to be assured, and our objective is to provide a great experience for our fans.”

The pandemic has smashed sporting fixtures around the world, with events such as Wimbledon canceled or, like the U.S. Open, played to empty stadiums. Melbourne’s other major international sporting drawcard, the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, has been delayed to November from March.

Virus Response

Australia has largely suppressed community transmission of Covid-19 through rigorous testing and contact tracing and by shuttering the international border — with all returned overseas travelers made to isolate for 14 days in quarantine hotels. The system has been pivotal to Australia’s success in curbing the virus — but has also proved to be a chink in its armor, with several instances of the virus escaping into the community via cleaners or security guards at such facilities.

The city of Melbourne, which is hosting the Australian Open, was the epicenter of Australia’s largest virus outbreak last year and saw its 5 million residents thrust into lockdown for 112 days — one of the longest and toughest in the world.

Some residents are still on edge and avoiding this year’s tournament.

“The uncertainty due to Covid has taken the fun out of buying tickets and going this year,” said Melbourne resident James Hayes.

Another local, Ned Cheston, plans to attend next week, but said he is “monitoring the news every day and hoping the Covid-19 situation doesn’t deteriorate.”

Event organizers are used to dealing with challenges. Last year, toxic smoke drifting into the city from wildfires raised serious questions about the health impact on players. And then there’s the soaring temperatures of the Southern Hemisphere summer that can impact play.

Catherine Bennett, chair in epidemiology at Deakin University in Melbourne, said a strong public health response, including rigorous contact tracing, had helped contain the risk to the wider community.

“It has been hard work to get here, but the very low background risk of exposure to safe enough levels to offer a tournament that includes spectators is the prize for the effort,” Bennett said. “There is never zero risk, but this is as close as you can get currently.”

–With assistance from Jason Gale.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]
Gallery

AMABHUNGANE

State Capture: The case against Nedbank

By Susan Comrie and Sam Sole for amaBhungane

COVID-19

South Africa switches to J&J’s ‘silver bullet’ as AstraZeneca vaccine falters against local variant of coronavirus

Estelle Ellis
13 hours ago
7 mins

SAPS IN CRISIS

Crime Intelligence head Peter Jacobs is told he can return to work after months of fighting ‘suspension’

Marianne Thamm
12 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 mins ago

GROUNDUP

Sacked executives take Prasa to court
James Stent for GroundUp 2 hours ago
2 mins

The Ewok language is a combination of Tibetan and Nepalese.

OP-ED

amaBhungane’s Rica victory: Big Brother can no longer watch us with impunity

Dario Milo 16 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The great wealth tax debate: Heed the 60-million South Africans, rather than the 100,000 wealthiest

Dennis Davis
15 hours ago
5 mins

SATIRICALLY SPEAKING

A letter to Julius: What’s the tea?

Malibongwe Tyilo
14 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Technological advances aside, the perfection of sport is in its imperfection

Craig Ray
1 hour ago
4 mins

DM168 CRICKET

Aussie snub leaves CSA fuming after all tour conditions were met

Craig Ray
2 hours ago
5 mins