The victory was also a record-extending seventh Super Bowl triumph for quarterback Tom Brady, who joined the Buccaneers last March after winning six championships with the New England Patriots. (Reporting by Amy Tennery; Writing by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)
"Advice is what we ask for when we already know the answer but wish we didn’t." ~ Erica Jong
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet