Newsdeck

Motor racing-Hamilton signs new deal to chase eighth F1 title in 2021

By Reuters 8 February 2021
Caption
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton attends a news conference during the Monaco F1 Grand Prix.

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will chase a record eighth title with Mercedes this season after signing a new deal, the team said in a statement on Monday that ended any uncertainty about his immediate future.

* Hamilton agrees new deal with Mercedes for 2021

* Briton chasing eighth title this season

* Champion was out of contract (Adds detail, quotes)

By Alan Baldwin

The 36-year-old Briton had been out of contract since the end of last year but the negotiations had turned into something of a saga, with questions raised about why it was taking so long.

Mercedes said the new agreement, which referred only to 2021, included a joint commitment for greater diversity and inclusion.

Hamilton, the sport’s only Black driver and its most successful racer, has used his platform and profile increasingly to push for equal opportunities and speak out against racial injustice.

“I am excited to be heading into my ninth season with my Mercedes team mates,” he said.

“Our team has achieved incredible things together and we look forward to building on our success even further, while continuously looking to improve, both on and off the track.

“I’m equally determined to continue the journey we started to make motorsport more diverse for future generations and I am grateful that Mercedes has been extremely supportive of my call to address this issue.”

Hamilton, who last year set up a commission to help increase the representation of Black people in British motorsport, said he and Mercedes would be launching a joint foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the sport.

Mercedes team boss and co-owner Toto Wolff said it had always been the plan to continue the relationship but the COVID-19 pandemic meant it had taken some time to get everything in place.

“Lewis’s competitive record stands alongside the best the sports world has ever seen, and he is a valued ambassador for our brand and our partners,” added the Austrian.

“The story of Mercedes and Lewis has written itself into the history books of our sport over the past eight seasons, and we are hungry to compete and to add more chapters to it.”

Mercedes have won the last seven drivers’ and constructors’ world championships, an unprecedented show of dominance in the sport.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 28. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Pritha Sarkar)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

State Capture: The case against Nedbank

By Susan Comrie and Sam Sole for amaBhungane

COVID-19

South Africa switches to J&J’s ‘silver bullet’ as AstraZeneca vaccine falters against local variant of coronavirus

Estelle Ellis
14 hours ago
7 mins

SAPS IN CRISIS

Crime Intelligence head Peter Jacobs is told he can return to work after months of fighting ‘suspension’

Marianne Thamm
13 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

GROUNDUP

Sacked executives take Prasa to court
James Stent for GroundUp 3 hours ago
2 mins

"Stupidity’s the deliberate cultivation of ignorance." ~ William Gaddis

OP-ED

amaBhungane’s Rica victory: Big Brother can no longer watch us with impunity

Dario Milo 16 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The great wealth tax debate: Heed the 60-million South Africans, rather than the 100,000 wealthiest

Dennis Davis
16 hours ago
5 mins

SATIRICALLY SPEAKING

A letter to Julius: What’s the tea?

Malibongwe Tyilo
15 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Technological advances aside, the perfection of sport is in its imperfection

Craig Ray
2 hours ago
4 mins

DM168 CRICKET

Aussie snub leaves CSA fuming after all tour conditions were met

Craig Ray
3 hours ago
5 mins