Newsdeck

Facebook says it will take down false vaccine claims

By Reuters 8 February 2021
Caption
Chairman and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS)

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Monday it will expand a list of false health claims it bans from the platform to include debunked claims about vaccines in general, such as that they are toxic or cause autism.

By Elizabeth Culliford and Sheila Dang

 

The social media company said in a blog post it was increasing the types of false claims about the coronavirus, its vaccine and other vaccines that it will remove, including that COVID-19 is a man-made virus, and that vaccines are dangerous. Such claims are already prohibited in ads on the platform.

Don't want to see ads?

Facebook said it would remove groups, pages and accounts that repeatedly share the debunked claims.

The company has introduced more stringent policies to combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation during the pandemic, but has had a more hands-off approach to misinformation about other vaccines, which has rarely been removed and only when it was considered to risk “imminent harm”.

In December, Facebook announced it would remove false claims about COVID-19 vaccines that had been debunked by public health experts, though in recent weeks news reports have identified Facebook pages, groups and Instagram accounts still spreading these false claims.

Facebook also said it would help users find out where and when they can receive the coronavirus vaccine.

It will partner with Johns Hopkins and the AARP to reach Black, Latinx, Native Americans and people over 50 with educational content that addresses concerns those groups may have about the new vaccine. (Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and Sheila Dang; Editing by Jane Merriman and Alex Richardson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

State Capture: The case against Nedbank

By Susan Comrie and Sam Sole for amaBhungane

STREET TALK

Black Lives and Oppression (Video)

Street Talk
4 hours ago
< 1 min

CRICKET

Torn apart at the seams: SA batting crumbles (again) to give Pakistan first series win in 18 years

Craig Ray
8 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 45 mins ago

NEWSFLASH

NPA: Panday family members deeply implicated in 2010 Soccer World Cup corruption case
Des Erasmus 8 hours ago
4 mins

Ed Sheeran considers Eminem one of his greatest musical inspirations.

GROUNDUP

Police negligence in rape case before Constitutional Court

Tania Broughton 9 hours ago
3 mins

COVID-19

South Africa switches to J&J’s ‘silver bullet’ as AstraZeneca vaccine falters against local variant of coronavirus

Estelle Ellis
23 hours ago
7 mins

SAPS IN CRISIS

Crime Intelligence head Peter Jacobs is told he can return to work after months of fighting ‘suspension’

Marianne Thamm
22 hours ago
8 mins

GROUNDUP

Sacked executives take Prasa to court

James Stent for GroundUp
12 hours ago
2 mins

OP-ED

amaBhungane’s Rica victory: Big Brother can no longer watch us with impunity

Dario Milo
07 FEB
7 mins