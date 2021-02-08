STREET TALK

Black Lives and Oppression (Video)

By Street Talk 8 February 2021
Caption
Panellist Matakanye Matakanya,General Secretary of National Association of School Governing Bodies

In 2020, we saw the rise of the #BlackLivesMatter​ movement. On the 27th year post-apartheid, what is there to our Rainbow Nation? Oppression, poverty, and racism are still rife in our country and globally. Do "black people just need to get over it" or is it time for the world to dig deep and address the repetitive prejudices that exist?

 

This film was produced by:

 

 

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

