Newsdeck

Astra’s Covid Shot Still Useful in Variant-Hit Areas, WHO Says

By Bloomberg 8 February 2021
Caption
An employee removes vials of Covishield, the local name for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc. and the University of Oxford, from a machine on the production line at the Serum Institute of India Ltd. Hadaspar plant in Pune, Maharashtra, India, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serum, which is the world's largest vaccine maker by volume, has an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce at least a billion doses. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine is worth using in areas hit by mutated strains of the virus, World Health Organization officials and partners said, countering concerns about reduced effectiveness that arose in a recent test.

By Corinne Gretler and Mike Cohen

Word Count: 380
(Bloomberg) — 

There’s evidence the vaccine AstraZeneca developed with the University of Oxford could provide meaningful protection against severe disease caused by the highly infectious variant that emerged in South Africa, called B.1.351, according to Kate O’Brien, who heads the WHO’s vaccination division. The global health agency is preparing to decide on an emergency-use listing for Astra-Oxford shots made in India and South Korea.

“There was a very positive view about proceeding with the use of the vaccine, including in settings where variants are circulating,” O’Brien said at a briefing Monday.

South Africa said it would halt the shot’s rollout after a trial showed it had just 22% efficacy against the new variant that was identified in the country late last year. The country is instead accelerating its supply of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, which has yet to gain authorization, and Pfizer Inc.

Read more: South Africa to Halt Use of Astra Shot Over Limited Efficacy

Data from a South African arm of a trial of the Astra vaccine found it had limited efficacy against mild and moderate illness, lead researcher Shabir Madhi said on Sunday. There was no conclusive data showing whether it protects against severe illness, mainly because of relatively young age among the 2,000 trial participants, he said.

The decision to halt use of AstraZeneca’s shots could slow South Africa’s vaccination rollout, said Salim Abdool Karim, co-chair of the nation’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee. The country may consider issuing the shot in stages until a clearer picture of its efficacy emerges, he said in the briefing.

It’s too early to dismiss the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is a very important part of the global response to the current pandemic, according to Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, an organization that’s worked to accelerate development of Covid vaccines.

“We probably need to find better vaccines against the variants that are emerging,” he said, adding that when supplies increase, it may make sense to deploy vaccines to certain geographies.

“We don’t have that luxury yet,” Hatchett said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

State Capture: The case against Nedbank

By Susan Comrie and Sam Sole for amaBhungane

STREET TALK

Black Lives and Oppression (Video)

Street Talk
4 hours ago
< 1 min

CRICKET

Torn apart at the seams: SA batting crumbles (again) to give Pakistan first series win in 18 years

Craig Ray
8 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

NEWSFLASH

NPA: Panday family members deeply implicated in 2010 Soccer World Cup corruption case
Des Erasmus 7 hours ago
4 mins

There is a video game called Lose/lose where the player has a random file deleted every time they kill an enemy.

GROUNDUP

Police negligence in rape case before Constitutional Court

Tania Broughton 8 hours ago
3 mins

COVID-19

South Africa switches to J&J’s ‘silver bullet’ as AstraZeneca vaccine falters against local variant of coronavirus

Estelle Ellis
22 hours ago
7 mins

SAPS IN CRISIS

Crime Intelligence head Peter Jacobs is told he can return to work after months of fighting ‘suspension’

Marianne Thamm
21 hours ago
8 mins

GROUNDUP

Sacked executives take Prasa to court

James Stent for GroundUp
11 hours ago
2 mins

OP-ED

amaBhungane’s Rica victory: Big Brother can no longer watch us with impunity

Dario Milo
07 FEB
7 mins