A senior receives the CoronaVac vaccination shot at a drive-thru vaccination post at the Rio de Janeiro State University (UERJ) on February 1, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The city of Rio de Janeiro started today a priority vaccination program against COVID-19 in elderly people over 99 years old. Immunization is being carried out in 236 clinics, in addition to posts using the drive-thru system. The CoronaVac vaccine was developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac in partnership with the Butantan Institute. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.
Artist Luke Jerram with his glass sculpture of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at the Paintworks on February 05, 2021 in Bristol, England. The sculpture, which is one million times larger than the actual vaccine nanoparticle, marks the ten millionth vaccination to be administered in the UK. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
A healthcare worker jokes with a patient after she received a COVID-19 vaccination on February 4, 2021 in Federal Way, Washington. Swedish Medical Center held a mobile vaccination clinic at the Pacific Islander Community Association of Washington to serve racial and ethnic minority groups disproportionately affected by COVID-19. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
A senior receives the CoronaVac vaccination shot at a drive-thru vaccination post at the Rio de Janeiro State University (UERJ) on February 1, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows thumbs up to patients after they were given the vaccine as he visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Batley, on February 1, 2021 in West Yorkshire, England. (Photo by Jon Super – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
A senior gestures after receiving the CoronaVac vaccination shot at a drive-thru vaccination post at the Rio de Janeiro State University (UERJ) on February 1, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
A violinist plays in front of a tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore that is displayed at Piccadilly Circus shortly after it was announced that he has died on February 2, 2021 in London, England. Sir Tom had raised more than £33 million for NHS charities ahead of his 100th birthday last year. He was admitted to Bedford Hospital last weekend after testing positive for covid-19. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Pastors stage a peaceful protest against the closure of churches on February 05, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A poster of Aung San Suu Kyi is held aloft as Myanmarese people demonstrate against the military coup that took place in their home country earlier today, on February 1, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
South Korean activists hold placards as they march toward the Myanmar embassy during a rally to support democracy in Myanmar and an anti-coup on February 05, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
People hold up images of Myanmar’s de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi while shouting at a protest outside Maynmar’s embassy on February 01, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
A farmer inspects metal spikes at a barricade erected by the police that blocks a highway in Ghazipur on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A razor wire coil set up by the police near a highway in Ghazipur on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. India’s government fortified Delhi’s borders and asked Twitter to block the accounts of key protest leaders and journalists as it braced for another major street demonstration Saturday planned by farmers agitating against the country’s new agricultural laws. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Snow falls outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. . Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Police officers riding on motorcycles approach Arlington National Cemetery during the funeral procession for US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on February 3, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. Officer Sicknick died from injuries sustained while working during the January 6 attack on the Capitol Building. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to speak at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, a Republican from Georgia, center, wears a protective mask while arriving back to her office after speaking on the House floor at the Longworth House Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A protester gestures during a demonstration against the Global Security Bill on January 30, 2021 at the Place de la République in Paris, France. France’s lawmakers passed and adopted the bill known as article 24 of the “comprehensive security” law prohibiting the dissemination of images of the police, alarming journalists and activists saying civil liberties and press freedom could be compromised. (Photo by Siegfried Modola/Getty Images)
Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle Members Jason Gursky and official handler, AJ Dereume and Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-predicting groundhog, work a Zoom call with schoolchildren in hundreds of schools throughout the United States on Gobblers Knob on February 1, 2021 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
A dinosaur statue outside of Union Station in downtown Kansas City is clothed in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer effigy dangles from his mouth ahead of Super Bowl LV on February 01, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a dunk on Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on January 27, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Picture, made with a drone, shows the Allianz Arena soccer stadium illuminated in rainbow colours during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and TSG Hoffenheim on January 30, 2021 in Munich, Germany. On the occasion of the “Remembrance Day in German Football”, FC Bayern wants to send a signal against discrimination and raise awareness for more tolerance in our society. (Photo by Alexandra Beier/Getty Images)
Megan Smallhouse of the United States takes training run for the Women’s Aerials during the 2021 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort at Deer Valley Resort at Deer Valley Resort on February 03, 2021 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
A man moves a lure to attract his falcon during Fazza Championship for Falconry – Telwah on February 02, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The 9th edition of Fakhr Al Ajyal (Pride of Generations) Falconry Championship where a record number of elite falconers are expected to participate will run from January 30 until February 16 at Dubai’s Al Ruwayyah desert area. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
The six dancers nominated for the Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards (TBDA) pose during a media call at The Regent Theatre on February 02, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
A Rio da Paz member fixes plate as part of an installation in favor of the return of emergency aid from the government amidst the coronavirus pandemic in front Brazilian Congress on February 02, 2021 in Brasilia. There are 594 plates painted with red crosses, each representing a member of the National Congress. Brazil has over 9,229,000 confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus and has over 225,099 deaths. (Photo by Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)
A barricade made of chairs and bamboos painted red were erected inside the University of the Philippines campus tp mark the 50th anniversary of the DIliman Commune, on February 1, 2021 in Manila, Philippines. Inspired by the Paris Commune of 1871, the Diliman Commune was an uprising led by students and faculty members of the University of the Philippines in February 19, 1971 after military personnel tried to break into the state university to arrest protesting jeepney drivers because of a hike in the price of oil. The uprising lasted nine days after the students barricaded the entrances to and and was widely supported by the public living around the campus. A year after, former dictator president Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law. According to the organizers, the artwork barricade presently built inside the UP campus entrance symbolizes the academic communitys unwavering vigilance against tyranny, as president Dutertes administration continue to suppress and quell dissent and criticism against his administration.(Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images)
Under dim glow of less-intrusive red lighting, visitors are seen gathering around the beach to watch the release of Leatherback sea turtle hatchlings into the sea on February 03, 2021 in Phang Nga, Thailand. With limited tourism activities along the Andaman Coast of Thailand, and possibly with reproductive cycle of the Leatherback sea turtle (Dermochelys coriacea), these highly threatened species of sea turtle assessed as Vulnerable in the IUCN Red List are returning to nest along the sandy beach of Phang Nga and Phuket in record-breaking number with at least 17 nests, the highest number of nests recorded within one nesting season for over a decade in Thailand. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
Fire crews control bush fires as they approach properties on Copley Road in Upper Swan on February 02, 2021 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Lede van Working on Fire probeer keer dat n veldbrand nader aan Barrydale beweeg. Die brand was teen 16:00 ongeveer 1km van Barrydale af. Hulle is bygestaan deur boere van die omgewing en die operasie word gelei deur Overberg Brandweer. foto: Jaco Marais
A view of damaged roads on February 02, 2021 in Cosmo City, South Africa. The continuous downpour has caused havoc and damage to many roads across the province –resulting in flooding, potholes, road closures and in some cases accidents. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
A general view of Hartbeespoort Dam on February 04, 2021 in Hartbeespoort, South Africa. Hartbeespoort Dam is an arch type dam that functions both as a source of irrigation for farms in the area and as a resort. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu) Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
