Business Maverick

Lufthansa Sells $1.9 Billion Bond to Repay Covid Bailout Loan

By Bloomberg 5 February 2021
Caption
Deutsche Lufthansa AG passenger aircraft at Teruel Airport in Teruel, Spain, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. More than 8,100 planes sit idle around the world, or 31% of the global fleet, according to aviation database Cirium. Photographer: Paul Hanna/Bloomberg

German carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG sold 1.6 billion-euros ($1.92 billion) of bonds on Thursday to partly repay a government bailout that kept it afloat after the pandemic severely disrupted international travel.

Lufthansa will use 500 million euros to refinance financial liabilities due this year, and the rest of the funds will repay part of a 3 billion-euro loan from state development bank KfW, the company said in an emailed statement.

The KfW loan was part of a 9 billion-euro rescue package from the German government agreed in June after the pandemic, and associated collapse in passenger numbers, left the company reeling.

Read more: Lufthansa’s Tourism Push Puts Government on Spot After Bailout

Airlines were among the hardest hit sectors last year, with many forced to ground their fleets and Lufthansa was among several that lost highly-prized investment-grade credit ratings.

Read more: Lufthansa, IAG Cut to Junk as S&P Warns of 50% Travel Slump

Raising debt to repay government loans could help Lufthansa avoid fire sales of assets that would fetch a higher price once the aviation market recovers from the coronavirus downturn in travel.

Chief executive Carsten Spohr has said he doesn’t expect a return to pre-crisis flying levels until 2024, feeding speculation the company might need to quickly sell or partially list its Lufthansa Technik maintenance division.

Read more: Lufthansa Faces Arduous Climb Out of Crisis After Bailout Sealed

The airline received more than 2.6 billion orders for its two-tranche bond, Bloomberg reported earlier. The 750 million euros of notes with a four year maturity will pay a 3% coupon, while the 850 million euros due in seven years will pay 3.875%.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK Q&A

Dominique Collett: Fast-growing fintech sector set for more expansion in 2021

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Shell’s profits laid low while other oil majors post steep losses

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
2 mins

DURBAN

KZN government rejects Engen refinery blast report for lack of detail

Desiree Erasmus
7 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

COVID-19

ANC business arm lobbies for members to get share of vaccine profits
Ferial Haffajee 7 hours ago
5 mins

There are zero rules that prevent female players from entering the NFL.

GREYHOUND GOES BUS(T)

Numsa cries foul as Greyhound, Citiliner bus services hit the Covid-19 wall

Victoria O'Regan 7 hours ago
3 mins

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 48: Busi Mavuso, BLSA CEO

Dennis Davis
04 FEB
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Calm before the storm? IMF study suggests unrest declined under Covid, but may still erupt

Ed Stoddard
03 FEB
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Growing Greatness: Getting into the habit of breaking habits

Georgina Crouth
7 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Twenty lessons in 20 years: Lesson Seven – Overcoming the fear of not understanding the financials of a business

Allon Raiz
7 hours ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Credit markets attract yield-hungry global investors

STANLIB
02 FEB
4 mins