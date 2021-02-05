Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 31 January – 6 February 2021

By Daily Maverick 5 February 2021
Caption
Cloud fall over Franschhoek mountains taken at full moon. - Dieter Sellmeyer

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Maverick Citizen: Covid-19 Vaccines Update

South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination campaign – government turns to Plan B

By Mark Heywood

DM168 Front Page Story

Graft Busters: How the SIU bust the crooks swindling SA during a pandemic

Caryn Dolley
16 hours ago
DM168 Reflection

SA electoral system has reached its sell-by date

Sibusiso Ngalwa
17 hours ago
ZAPIRO

One lump or two?
Zapiro 6 hours ago

"Havoc and ruin had been around him all of his days, either impending on himself or dealt by him to others." ~ Winston Churchill

DM168 Covid-19

Making the most of that pesky mask

Christi Nortier 16 hours ago
DM168 Reflection

Truth, Trust and Belief are not negotiable

Branko Brkic
16 hours ago
DM168 Days Of Zondo

When MPs would only talk about corruption ‘privately’

Marianne Merten
16 hours ago
DM168 Covid-19

The vulnerable suffer as grant recipients are thrown into admin hell

Estelle Ellis
16 hours ago
DEATH IN APARTHEID DETENTION

Remembering Neil Aggett, the modest idealist who died for his beliefs 39 years ago

Ufrieda Ho
04 FEB
