Judges at the International Criminal Court said Ongwen, who himself was taken by the Lord’s Resistance Army as a young boy, had acted out of free will in committing the crimes between 2002 and 2005.
“There exists no ground excluding Dominic Ongwen’s criminal responsibility. His guilt has been established beyond any reasonable doubt,” Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said.
In a legal first, Ongwen was also convicted for the crime of forced pregnancy. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jon Boyle)
"Don't depend too much on anyone in this world because even your own shadow leaves you when you are in darkness." ~ Ibn Taymiyyah
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet