Newsdeck

Trump resigns from actors union after facing discipline from Capitol riot

By Reuters 4 February 2021
Caption
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Following last week's deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol, President Trump is making his first public appearance with a trip to the town of Alamo, Texas to view the construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Thursday resigned his membership in a top U.S. actors and screen union that was reviewing disciplinary action against him after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a Jan. 6 attack that left five people dead.

In a letter to the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Trump slammed the union’s planned hearing after the board last month found probable cause that he had violated its terms over the attack.

“Who cares!” Trump wrote in the letter, provided by a spokesman and first reported by Fox News. “I no longer wish to be associated with your union.”

“Thank you,” the guild responded in its own statement.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13, charging him with inciting an insurrection in the rampage at the Capitol. Trump, a Republican, left office on Jan. 20 after losing re-election last year. He faces trial in the Senate next week on the impeachment charge.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents some 160,000 actors, journalists and other media professionals, on Jan. 19 said it would review Trump’s role in the riot, saying he had “attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press.”

The union had not said when the meeting would be held. Fox reported that Trump’s disciplinary hearing was set for this week.

“While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work,” Trump wrote SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “You have done nothing for me.” (Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Susan Heavey; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

The Great Nkandla Tea Party – a coalition of the wounded and criminally charged

By Stephen Grootes

RULES OF SURVEILLANCE

Spooks get another lashing – ConCourt rules aspects of eavesdropping and spying indeed unlawful

Caryn Dolley
8 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSFLASH

Western Cape gets ready to distribute Covid-19 vaccines

Suné Payne
5 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 40 mins ago

STRUGGLE AND FRUSTRATION

Exit left: 2,000 artists sign letter asking Ramaphosa to remove Mthethwa
Victoria O’Regan 8 hours ago
2 mins

Nuclear-generated electricity kills fewer humans per megawatt than any other source. This includes solar and hydro power.

Maverick Life

How to Prepare for a Night Out on Valentine’s Day

Turn n Tender 2 hours ago
2 mins

ZAPIRO

Showcase

Zapiro
9 hours ago

STATE SECURITY AGENCY

ANC tells Ayanda Dlodlo to explain SSA ructions to President Ramaphosa

Ferial Haffajee
23 hours ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

With Friends Like These: Ace Magashule and the coalition of the wounded defending Jacob Zuma

Rebecca Davis
23 hours ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Grim start to year for once bustling Gatesville market

Ashraf Hendricks
9 hours ago
4 mins