MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 48: Busi Mavuso, BLSA CEO

By Dennis Davis 4 February 2021

In Episode 48 of this unique Zoom series, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa. They talked about the leadership needed to pull South Africa out of the current crisis – an enlightening, if not uplifting, conversation. Here it is:

