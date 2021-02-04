Newsdeck

Cricket-Pakistan win toss, bat first in 2nd test versus South Africa

By Reuters 4 February 2021
Caption
epa08970970 Pakistani batsman Yasir Shah ducks a ball during the third day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi, Pakistan, 28 January 2021. The South African cricket squad arrived in Pakistan for their first tour consisting of two Test and three T20 matches after a 14-year break. (Photo: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The home side are unchanged from the seven-wicket first test win in Karachi, with talk in the build-up from coach Misbah-ul-Haq of potentially playing an extra seamer coming to nothing.

They have also resisted the idea of moving batsman Azhar Ali back to the opening position and he will slot in at number three.

“We got lots of confidence from the first test but we’re not going to let up and will push for 2-0,” captain Babar said

South Africa have made one change to their side, with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder bolstering the batting in the place of seamer Lungi Ngidi.

George Linde keeps his place in the side as the second specialist spinning option after Keshav Maharaj, with leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi not sufficiently recovered from a back problem to be included.

Teams:

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

RULES OF SURVEILLANCE

Spooks get another lashing – ConCourt rules aspects of eavesdropping and spying indeed unlawful

By Caryn Dolley

STRUGGLE AND FRUSTRATION

Exit left: 2,000 artists sign letter asking Ramaphosa to remove Mthethwa

Victoria O’Regan
40 mins ago
2 mins

ZAPIRO

Showcase

Zapiro
2 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

STATE SECURITY AGENCY

ANC tells Ayanda Dlodlo to explain SSA ructions to President Ramaphosa
Ferial Haffajee 15 hours ago
3 mins

Nintendo used to ship its SNES console by night to avoid theft by the Yakuza.

ANALYSIS

With Friends Like These: Ace Magashule and the coalition of the wounded defending Jacob Zuma

Rebecca Davis 16 hours ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Grim start to year for once bustling Gatesville market

Ashraf Hendricks
2 hours ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Barbara Creecy acts on Lake St Lucia breaching storm

Tony Carnie
15 hours ago
4 mins

ISS TODAY

Connecting African citizens with African decisions 

Gustavo de Carvalho for ISS TODAY
2 hours ago
4 mins

MAGNITSKY ACT

US Senators and Congresspeople ask Biden administration to reimpose sanctions on controversial billionaire Dan Gertler

Peter Fabricius
15 hours ago
3 mins