The rare revelation by one of China’s most prominent private firms underscores Beijing’s increasingly tough stance on corruption among government cadres and corporate executives. More than 1.5 million government officials alone have been punished in a years-long campaign prioritized by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Beijing is now tightening scrutiny over its most powerful tech corporations, seeking to rein in their growing power in a plethora of sectors from finance to e-commerce and the sharing economy.

Allegations of graft have surfaced sporadically among the country’s biggest tech giants in past years, but Tencent’s disclosures marked one of the most complete internal reviews yet publicized. In its statement, Tencent singled out about a score of employees by name across several divisions including gaming and entertainment. It outlined alleged infractions from influence-peddling and accepting kickbacks from suppliers to bribery.