Business Maverick

Tencent Fires Over 100 Staffers After a Year-Long Graft Probe

By Bloomberg 3 February 2021
Caption
The logo for Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s WeChat app is arranged for a photograph on smartphones in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders prohibiting U.S. residents from doing business with the Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat apps beginning 45 days from now, citing the national security risk of leaving Americans' personal data exposed.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. fired more than 100 employees on suspicion of graft after a series of investigations over the past year, offering a rare glimpse into an anti-corruption campaign within China’s most valuable corporation.

The social media and gaming giant said it’s investigated allegations of graft in about 60 cases since the fourth quarter of 2019, and reported more than 40 staffers to police. It also blacklisted and terminated relations with 37 partner companies over the course of the probes, the social media giant said on its official WeChat account.

The rare revelation by one of China’s most prominent private firms underscores Beijing’s increasingly tough stance on corruption among government cadres and corporate executives. More than 1.5 million government officials alone have been punished in a years-long campaign prioritized by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Beijing is now tightening scrutiny over its most powerful tech corporations, seeking to rein in their growing power in a plethora of sectors from finance to e-commerce and the sharing economy.

Allegations of graft have surfaced sporadically among the country’s biggest tech giants in past years, but Tencent’s disclosures marked one of the most complete internal reviews yet publicized. In its statement, Tencent singled out about a score of employees by name across several divisions including gaming and entertainment. It outlined alleged infractions from influence-peddling and accepting kickbacks from suppliers to bribery.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Ford bucks disinvestment trend with a R15.8bn plan

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Covid-19 vaccine: National Treasury clarifies its position on indemnification of pharmaceutical companies

Tim Cohen
6 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mining is crucial for life on Earth, says Anglo’s Cutifani — and he has a point

Ed Stoddard
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 9 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO
Bloomberg 6 hours ago
3 mins

"The fall of one regime does not bring in a utopia. Rather, it opens the way for hard work and long efforts to build more just social, economic and political relationships and the eradication of other forms of injustices and oppression." ~ Gene Sharp

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Heading for a new normal: Key global manufacturing centres cling to expansionary territory

Sharon Wood 7 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

What South Africa should do to pay for the vaccines? Grow the economy!

Tim Cohen
7 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Absa PMI ticks up in January, but remains subdued 

Ed Stoddard
02 FEB
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Treasury holding up vaccine contracts over indemnification of pharmaceutical companies

Tim Cohen
01 FEB
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA mine safety suffers setback as fatalities rise

Ed Stoddard
02 FEB
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why hasn’t the ANC’s conspiracy delusionist been arrested for spreading Covid lies?

Toby Shapshak
7 hours ago
3 mins