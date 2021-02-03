DAYS OF ZONDO

State Capture Commission to lay criminal complaint against Zuma

By An Wentzel 3 February 2021
Caption
Former president Jacob Zuma told the Zondo Commission that the inquiry was merely the culmination of an anti-Zuma narrative spanning nearly 30 years. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla / Netwerk24)

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture is calling Jacob Zuma’s bluff and has come out guns blazing against the former president, who on Monday said, ‘I do not fear being arrested’ after announcing that he would not cooperate with the inquiry.

Jacob Zuma boldly told the Zondo Commission – and the world – in a statement released on Monday by the Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Foundation, that he would not appear before the commission.

Zuma’s decision went against the Constitutional Court order last week that he must appear before the commission, give evidence and obey all the directives given by the inquiry.

Justice Chris Jafta said: “It is declared that Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma does not have the right to remain silent in proceedings before the Commission.”

On Monday 1 February, Zuma seemed to taunt the commission, with his statement that he would not cooperate and that:

“If this stance is considered a violation of their law, then let their law take its course.”

The commission is not taking this lightly and has released its own statement.

“The Commission takes note of the recent public statement issued by Mr Jacob Zuma yesterday (Monday, 1 February 2021).”

Media Statement 2 February … by Daily Maverick

 

The statement describes the stance taken by Zuma and goes on to say:

“It seems that Mr Zuma considers himself to be above the law and the Constitution.

“With regard to Mr Zuma’s decision not to appear before the Commission during the week of the 18th to the 22nd of January 2021 as he had been required to do in terms of one of the Commission’s summonses served on him, the Chairperson has asked the Secretary of the Commission to lay a criminal complaint against Mr Zuma.”

Zuma is also expected to appear before the commission from February 15 to 19, which he announced he would not do. The commission has noted this and said should Zuma not appear on 15 February, it would “announce on that day what further action it will take in regard to such conduct”.

The commission closed its statement with:

“It is noted that in his statement Mr Zuma continues his attacks on the person and integrity of the chairperson but the chairperson will deal with those attacks in a separate statement.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

EDITORIAL

Mission unaccomplished: Dissolve the State Security Agency and create a new, accountable, expert organisation

By Daily Maverick

OPINIONISTA

Rugby suffers most under Covid-19’s stringent conditions

Craig Ray
6 mins ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

State Capture Commission to lay criminal complaint against Zuma

An Wentzel
2 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Electronic surveillance aided Charl Kinnear’s hitman, Zane Kilian hearing is told
Vincent Cruywagen 42 mins ago
4 mins

Lobsters are theoretically immortal. They show no natural signs of ageing.

ZAPIRO

Don’t Blink

Zapiro 7 mins ago

OP-ED

Space oddity: Is humanity ready for extraterrestrials? It’s time to prepare

Tim Murithi
1 hour ago
4 mins

OP-ED

In the wake of Uganda’s election debacle, Africa’s democrats urgently need a new playbook

Jonathan Moakes
32 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

A cautionary tale of power and influence – or simply a monumental breach in our national security?

Oscar Van Heerden
20 mins ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Ford bucks disinvestment trend with a R15.8bn plan

Sasha Planting
36 mins ago
4 mins