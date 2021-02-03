Feb 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc billionaire founder Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday he is stepping down as chief executive of the e-commerce giant as he looks to focus on personal projects, including his rocket startup Blue Origin.

Building and sending rockets to outer space is a capital

intensive business, but two of the richest men in the world,

Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have invested billions of dollars

over the years to make inroads in this market.

Blue Origin and SpaceX mainly aim to send satellites for

clients into orbit at an affordable price and reuse parts of

rockets to keep costs in check.

Here’s how the two space startups measure up against one

another:

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Elon Musk’s SpaceX

Founded 2000, headquartered in 2002, headquartered in

Kent, Washington Hawthorne, California

Funding Most funds come from Backers include Elon

Bezos, who said in 2017 Musk, Alphabet Inc,

he would sell $1 bln Fidelity Investments,

worth of his Amazon.com and Bailie Gifford. The

Inc stock every year to next round of funding

fund the company. Total is expected to give it

funding and valuation a valuation of at least

have not been publicly $60 bln, according to a

disclosed. Business Insider

report.

Goals Blue Origin, whose SpaceX says its

Latin motto means “step ultimate goal is to

by step, ferociously,” enable people to live

is working towards on Mars.

making civilian space

flight an important Its Starlink broadband

niche in the global satellite internet

space economy, service aims to offer

alongside satellite fast internet speeds to

services and government rural customers with

exploration projects. limited options.

Milestones Blue Origin, yet to SpaceX has had over 100

launch anything into successful space

orbit, has launched and missions so far. Its

landed its suborbital Crew Dragon capsule

rocket, New Shepard, delivered two

more than a dozen astronauts to the

times. It aims to International Space

complete development of Station in 2020.

its much bigger

workhorse orbital

rocket, New Glenn, by

this year.

Collaborat Blue Moon lunar-lander Starship moon-lander

ion with project was awarded project was awarded

NASA $579 mln in April 2020 $135 mln in April 2020

by NASA. by NASA

Crewed- Blue Origin is SpaceX is targeting the

Projects currently testing its fourth quarter of this

New Shepard booster and year to launch the

capsule spaceship that first all-commercial

aims to take space astronaut mission to

tourists aboard by Earth’s orbit, called

April this year. Inspiration4.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru;

Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

