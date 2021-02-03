Newsdeck

Space Race: The sport of choice for billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk

By Reuters 3 February 2021
Caption
Jeff Bezos Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc billionaire founder Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday he is stepping down as chief executive of the e-commerce giant as he looks to focus on personal projects, including his rocket startup Blue Origin.

Building and sending rockets to outer space is a capital
intensive business, but two of the richest men in the world,
Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have invested billions of dollars
over the years to make inroads in this market.
Blue Origin and SpaceX mainly aim to send satellites for
clients into orbit at an affordable price and reuse parts of
rockets to keep costs in check.
Here’s how the two space startups measure up against one
another:

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Elon Musk’s SpaceX
Founded 2000, headquartered in 2002, headquartered in
Kent, Washington Hawthorne, California
Funding Most funds come from Backers include Elon
Bezos, who said in 2017 Musk, Alphabet Inc,
he would sell $1 bln Fidelity Investments,
worth of his Amazon.com and Bailie Gifford. The
Inc stock every year to next round of funding
fund the company. Total is expected to give it
funding and valuation a valuation of at least
have not been publicly $60 bln, according to a
disclosed. Business Insider
report.
Goals Blue Origin, whose SpaceX says its
Latin motto means “step ultimate goal is to
by step, ferociously,” enable people to live
is working towards on Mars.
making civilian space
flight an important Its Starlink broadband
niche in the global satellite internet
space economy, service aims to offer
alongside satellite fast internet speeds to
services and government rural customers with
exploration projects. limited options.
Milestones Blue Origin, yet to SpaceX has had over 100
launch anything into successful space
orbit, has launched and missions so far. Its
landed its suborbital Crew Dragon capsule
rocket, New Shepard, delivered two
more than a dozen astronauts to the
times. It aims to International Space
complete development of Station in 2020.
its much bigger
workhorse orbital
rocket, New Glenn, by
this year.
Collaborat Blue Moon lunar-lander Starship moon-lander
ion with project was awarded project was awarded
NASA $579 mln in April 2020 $135 mln in April 2020
by NASA. by NASA
Crewed- Blue Origin is SpaceX is targeting the
Projects currently testing its fourth quarter of this
New Shepard booster and year to launch the
capsule spaceship that first all-commercial
aims to take space astronaut mission to
tourists aboard by Earth’s orbit, called
April this year. Inspiration4.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

PUBLIC BROADCASTER BATTLE

Union threatens strike over SABC decision to push ahead with cuts despite minister’s appeal

By Ayanda Mthethwa

ISS TODAY

Time for the DRC to show leadership at the African Union 

Mohamed Diatta
6 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Covid-19 vaccine: National Treasury clarifies its position on indemnification of pharmaceutical companies

Tim Cohen
21 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

GROUNDUP EDITORIAL

The questions Prasa failed to answer
GroundUp Editors 6 hours ago
3 mins

"The weak are always anxious for justice and equality, the strong pay no heed to either" ~ Aristotle

Business Maverick

Retirement funds: Do the benefits outweigh the risks?

PSG 1 hour ago
2 mins

HAZY LAW CHALLENGE

Battle over legality of cannabis grow clubs hits high court as cops clamp down on dagga lab

Caryn Dolley
7 hours ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

State Security Agency Debate: Who says we need an intelligence service?

Ferial Haffajee
22 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Brace yourself for 2021’s own particular set of economic and financial risks

Prescient Investment Management
13 mins ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

State Capture Commission to lay criminal complaint against Jacob Zuma

An Wentzel
22 hours ago
2 mins