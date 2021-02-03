Newsdeck

Biden White House says cannot release Trump visitor logs

By Reuters 3 February 2021
Caption
epa08982340 Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Al Drago / POOL

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Biden administration cannot release visitor logs from former President Donald Trump's White House, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a news briefing on Wednesday.

The White House said on Tuesday it would look into whether it can make visitor logs from Trump’s administration public, a move that would be in line with the Biden administration’s vow to release its own records.

The logs detail who visits the president and his staff on official business and enable the public to know which lobbyists, political donors and others are gaining access to the chief executive and his aides on a daily basis.

The logs became a bone of contention in 2017 when the Trump administration said it would not release them. It kept private the visitor logs to core offices of the White House – including the West Wing – and that decision faced legal challenges for its lack of transparency. (Reporting by Nandita Bose, Steve Holland, Susan Heavey and David Brunnstrom)

