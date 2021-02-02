Newsdeck

No players test positive in NFL’s latest COVID-19 results

By Reuters 2 February 2021
Caption
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the start of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

No NFL players tested positive in the most recent round of COVID-19 testing, the league and the NFL Players Association announced Tuesday.

 

There was one positive test among other team personnel in the Jan. 24-30 testing period.

In all, 2,567 tests were administered to 152 players and 278 team personnel in advance of Super Bowl LV, set for Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa.

Throughout the testing period from Aug. 1 through Jan. 30, approximately 957,400 tests were administered. During that time, 262 players and 463 other personnel had confirmed positive cases.

–Field Level Media

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

EDITORIAL

Mission unaccomplished: Dissolve the State Security Agency and create a new, accountable, expert organisation

By Daily Maverick

VISUAL ESSAY

‘A lolly to make you jolly’: Life’s a beach, again

Victoria O'Regan
3 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Executive who saved Prasa billions has been fired

James Stent for GroundUp
5 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 40 mins ago

CRICKET

Australia back out of SA tour over ‘unacceptable’ Covid-19 risk
Craig Ray 9 hours ago
5 mins

A Danish study into the secret of happiness found that the key is to have low expectations.

Sponsored Content

Credit markets attract yield-hungry global investors

STANLIB 2 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday Editorial

Land of glorious impunity – and how to ensure constitutional accountability for public resources

Mark Heywood
12 hours ago
6 mins

Business Maverick

This sector is no lemon: SA citrus exports hit record volumes in 2020

Ed Stoddard
10 hours ago
2 mins

IN DISTRESS

Covid-19: Unemployment destroying hinges on the ‘Doorway to the Karoo’ 

Suné Payne and Brenton Geach
10 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Treasury holding up vaccine contracts over indemnification of pharmaceutical companies

Tim Cohen
01 FEB
4 mins