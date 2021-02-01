Business Maverick

Exxon, Chevron CEOs Discussed Merger Last Year, DJ Says

By Bloomberg 1 February 2021
Caption
Michael Wirth, chairman and chief executive officer of Chevron Corp., left, and Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp., right, listen to a speaker during the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., U.S, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

The chief executive officers of Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. spoke last year about combining the two largest U.S. oil companies, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

Chevron’s Mike Wirth and Exxon’s Darren Woods spoke as the Covid-19 outbreak hurt oil and gas demand, adding financial strain to both companies, Dow Jones said. The talks were described as preliminary and aren’t ongoing, the news services said, adding that the discussions could be brought back in the future.

Combining the companies would be the biggest deal the energy industry has ever seen. It would create a giant with a market capitalization of more than $350 billion at current valuations, and with more revenue that Saudi Aramco. Exxon and Chevron boast enormous oil and gas production assets both at home in the U.S. and around the world, sizable refining and chemical operations, plus instantly recognizable retail brands.

The size and complexity of a potential merger would make such an undertaking daunting, however. Both companies trace their lineage back to the mighty Standard Oil, the monopolistic oil producer run by John D. Rockefeller, which was broken up by the U.S. government. Antitrust authorities around the world would need to weigh the position a merged Exxon and Chevron would have in both the upstream and downstream sectors.

Don't want to see ads?

Exxon and Chevron declined to comment on the Dow Jones report.

Still, the benefits of a deal in the current environment are clear. The oil crash of 2020 was sobering for the industry, forcing it to make aggressive spending cuts. Exxon and Chevron weren’t immune. As the flurry of U.S. takeovers in the shale patch late last year showed, investors have cautiously welcomed consolidation as a way to cement lower costs.

That’s one reason why a merger between the two U.S. oil giants makes sense, industry analyst Paul Sankey at Sankey Research wrote in an October note to clients.

“Chevron for ExxonMobil is a great idea,” he said. “It would be a truly bottom of the cycle, counter-cyclical move of the kind the equity market is more-or-less demanding.”

Energy companies are among the worst performers on the S&P 500 index in the past year. Exxon declined 30%, while Chevron dropped 23%, compared with the 13% gain in the benchmark index.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Stock market craziness in motion: The GameStop drama by numbers

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

A novel take on lockdown ads – the agency that advertises advertising

Tim Cohen
7 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Lies, damn lies and misinformation – it all comes out in the State Capture wash

Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 25 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mboweni sacks entire Irba board, throwing the audit watchdog into another governance crisis
Ray Mahlaka 28 JAN
3 mins

The FBI have at least one of virtually every firearm made. They are kept for reference purposes to solve crimes.

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

In search of a clean sweep for the country’s struggling domestic workers

Elna Schütz 7 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Eskom’s proposed new tariff structure and the catch-22 of generating enough revenue as consumers go off-grid

Stanley Semelane
6 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SAA and Eskom bailout bonanza is finally within grasp

Ray Mahlaka
28 JAN
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Business Highlights of the Week: For Clicks, it’s goodbye and thank you for the Musica, while hardware shares rise

Stephen Gunnion
6 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK LETTER TO EDITOR

Is a wealth tax in South Africa really a bad idea?

Aroop Chatterjee, Léo Czajka and Amory Gethin
7 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

‘Let the little guys sell’ so that craft brewers can survive ban

Elna Schütz
7 hours ago
3 mins