Newsdeck

Biden threatens U.S. sanctions in response to Myanmar coup

By Reuters 1 February 2021
Caption
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (R) and Myanmar Foreign Minister and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) at Naypyitaw International Airport in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 06 May 2016 (reissued 27 August 2018). According to an independent United Nations (UN) investigation report issued on 27 August 2018 -- on main findings and recommendations into facts and circumstances of alleged human rights violations and abuses carried out by military and security forces against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar -- the investigation panel has called for the country's military leaders to be investigated and prosecuted for 'war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.' The Mission (independent international fact-finding mission on Myanmar), which was established by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in March 2017, names Tatmadaw Commander-in-Chief, Senior-General Min Aung Hlaing and five other military leaders as part of a 'non-exhaustive list of alleged perpetrators of crimes under international law' suggesting priority to the subjects for investigation and prosecution. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar following a coup by the country's military leaders and called for a concerted international response to press them to relinquish power.

By David Brunnstrom, Matt Spetalnick and Jarrett Renshaw

Biden condemned the military’s takeover from the civilian-led government on Monday and its detention of elected leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi as “a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law.”

The Myanmar crisis marks a first major test of Biden’s pledge to collaborate more with allies on international challenges, especially on China’s rising influence, in contrast to former President Donald Trump’s often go-it-alone “America First” approach.

It also represented a rare policy alignment between Biden’s fellow Democrats and top Republicans as they joined in denouncing the coup and urging Myanmar’s military face consequences.

“The international community should come together in one voice to press the Burmese military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized, release the activists and officials they have detained,” Biden said in a statement.

“The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy. The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action,” he said.

Biden also called on the military in Myanmar, which is also known as Burma, to lift all restrictions on telecommunications and to refrain from violence against civilians.

He said the United States was “taking note of those who stand with the people of Burma in this difficult hour.”

“We will work with our partners throughout the region and the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for overturning Burma’s democratic transition,” he said.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won a landslide 83% in a Nov. 8 election. The army said in taking over in the early hours of Monday that it had responded to what it called election fraud.

 

‘INTENSIVE’ CONSULTATIONS

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a regular news briefing the United States has had “intensive” conversations with allies about Myanmar. She declined to say what other actions were under consideration aside from sanctions.

Asked whether Biden’s assertion that the United States was “taking note” of how other countries respond was a message to China, Psaki told reporters: “It’s a message to all countries in the region.”

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign relations committee, Robert Menendez, said the United States and other countries “should impose strict economic sanctions, as well as other measures” against Myanmar’s army and the military leadership if they did not free the elected leaders and remove themselves from government.

Menendez also charged that the Myanmar army was guilty of “genocide” against minority Rohingya Muslims – a determination yet to be stated by the U.S. government – and of a sustained campaign of violence against other minorities.

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who like members of the Biden administration has had close past ties with Suu Kyi, called the arrests “horrifying” and demanded a tough response.

“The Biden Administration must take a strong stand and our partners and all democracies around the world should follow suit in condemning this authoritarian assault on democracy,” he said.

McConnell added that Washington needed to “impose costs” on those behind the coup.

The events in Myanmar are a significant blow for the Biden administration and its effort to forge a robust Asia Pacific policy to stand up to China.

Many of Biden’s Asia policy team, including its head, Kurt Campbell, are veterans of the Obama administration, which at the end of former President Barack Obama’s term hailed its work to end decades of military rule in Myanmar as a major foreign policy achievement. Biden served as Obama’s vice president.

Obama started easing sanctions in 2011 after the military began loosening its grip, and he announced in 2016 the lifting many of the remaining sanctions. But in 2019, the Trump administration imposed targeted sanctions on four military commanders, including General Min Aung Hlaing, over human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Jonathan Landay, Patricia Zengerle, Matt Spetalnick, Simon Lewis, Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick; editing by Grant McCool)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Treasury holding up vaccine contracts over indemnification of pharmaceutical companies

By Tim Cohen

PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS

First consignment of a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines lands in SA; Level 3 restrictions eased

Cyril Ramaphosa
31 mins ago
12 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19 and ivermectin: SAHPRA reaches settlement with Afriforum

Tania Broughton
4 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

OP-ED

Jacob Zuma and the State Capture Commission: We need to talk about his lawyers
Pierre De Vos 7 hours ago
7 mins

Because the Catholic Church classified them as a type of fish, beavers are allowed to be eaten on Good Friday and through Lent.

NEWSFLASH

Zuma is not afraid of arrest or jail, but won’t appear before ‘apartheid-style’ Zondo Commission, says Zuma

Caryn Dolley 9 hours ago
4 mins

COVID-19: NEWSFLASH

Employers often initiated TERS funding corruption — report

Victoria O'Regan
7 hours ago
3 mins

New Year, New Me, New Guru

My very own MKAnon, in the centre of The Storm: Teach me your ways, Sis’ Busi

Malibongwe Tyilo
23 hours ago
7 mins

BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM

Covid vaccines to land in South Africa on Monday – we break down what will happen once they arrive

Adèle Sulcas
23 hours ago
11 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

Sky News acts largely as a platform for the UK defence and foreign ministries, research finds

Mark Curtis
12 hours ago
15 mins