STREET TALK

Academic pandemic: matric exams, Covid-19 and lockdown (Video)

By Street Talk 1 February 2021

(Image: Supplied)

If anything, 2020 was a whirlwind. The cherry on the cake? Leaked matric papers. This isn’t new – but what makes this year different? Street Talk speaks to tertiary students about the ongoing lack of government support and how the pandemic sparked a sense of hyper-vigilance.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. DM

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us at www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series, Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

