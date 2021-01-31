Talks to manufacture the vaccine in Algeria took place during a meeting between Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and Russian ambassador Igor Beliaev, the prime minister’s office said.
“The two parties agreed to initiate contacts between the competent services of the two countries with the aim of establishing a bilateral cooperation…,” it said in a statement.
Algeria started its vaccination campaign on Saturday, a day after receiving 50,000 doses of Sputnik V. A shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine is due to arrive on Monday.
Algeria has so far reported 107,339 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 2,891 deaths. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed Editing by Peter Graff)
