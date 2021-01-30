Nurse, Luis vaccines a sick elderly woman at her room of the nursing home on January 22, 2021 in Langreo, Spain. The autonomous community of Asturias began administrating the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, to complement the first phase of the vaccination process that began on December 27, 2020. (Photo by Manu Brabo/Getty Images)
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.
Elderly people queue to be vaccinated against covid in a nursing home on January 22, 2021 in Langreo, Spain. (Photo by Manu Brabo/Getty Images)
Pallbearers carry three coffins of the government officials to the grave site at the national shrine on January 27, 2021 in Harare, Zimbabwe. The country’s Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo is among three government officials being buried at the Heroes Acre after they died from Covid-19. (Photo by Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images)
An aerial drone view of recent burial chambers at Sutton New Hall Cemetery which has seen an increase in use after Handsworth Cemetery, where the section dedicated to the Muslim community has been used up faster, during the COVID-19 pandemic on January 26, 2021 in Sutton Coldfield, England. UK government figures indicate that people who have died with coronavirus in the UK has exceeded 100,000. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Police tape is put in front of a portrait of King Vajiralongkorn ahead of a pro-democracy demonstration lead by Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak on January 25, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
A couple looks down of a residential building in a locked-down part of the Jordon district on January 24, 2021 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
A vendor wearing a protective mask waits for customers at a decorations store at the Yuyuan Bazaar ahead of Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The Lunar New Year begins on Feb. 12, and marks the start of the Year of the Ox. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Azul airline commercial flight aircraft which transported from Sao Paulo to Rio de Janeiro the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines arrives at the Tom Jobim International Airport on January 22, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)
Neighborhood residents wait in line for a mandatory Covid-19 test after locking down part of the Jordon district on January 23, 2021 in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kong government locked down tens of thousands of residents to contain a worsening outbreak of the coronavirus. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Discarded syringes and empty vials of the Covid-19 vaccine, produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, in a bin at the Cent Quatre cultural center in Paris, France, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Boris Johnson tries his hand at one of the tests with Kerri Symington , quality control technician (not pictured) as he visits the French biotechnology laboratory Valneva in Livingston where they will be producing a Covid 19 vaccine on a large scale on January 28, 2021 in Livingston, Edinburgh, United Kingdom. (Photo by Wattie Cheung-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
People hold up signs and crosses as they participate in the “Left to Die” march on January 26, 2021 in New York City. New Immigrant Community Empowerment joined immigrant workers and their families in a march from Union Square to Time Square calling for economic relief and immigration reform after feeling left out of government efforts during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
National Guard Citizen-soldiers listen during a U.S. Capitol tour on January 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to COVID-19, Capitol tours had been restricted since March 13, 2020, but have exclusively been reopened for National Guard members. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Pedestrians walk past the Trump World Tower building in New York, U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Donald Trump’s name is emblazoned on buildings across Manhattan, usually spelled out in large gold lettering. Now, some unit owners fear that having his name on their building could harm the value of their investment. Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A man walks his bicycle past a recent landslip on the cliff edge and beach in the village of Happisburgh on January 27, 2021 in Happisburgh, England. Erosion of the Norfolk sandy cliffs and sand dunes has caused many buildings and farmland to be lost to the sea. The effects of global climate change causing storms and sea swells has seen the East Coast of the United Kingdom lose up to one metre of coast line each year. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Veldbrand het Maandag-middag uitgebreek in Zoarvlei in Milnerton, langs Mariene-rylaan. Brandsweerpersoneel het hul hande vol gehad om die brand in die vleiland onder beheer te bring wat aangehelp was deur sterk winde. foto: Jaco Marais 25 January 2021
A landowner near Grabouw did a smoke inspection and reported a wildfire started below the Rockview dam. Overberg District Municipality Fire Services, CapeNature and neigbouring landowners responded immediately. Photo: Jaco Marais 28 January 2021
Unemployed graduates apply for internship vacancies advertised by the office of the Presidency at the Union Buildings on January 25, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. Unemployment among the youth remains a challenge in South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
A large crowd gathers in Gordons Bay in Sydney’s East as temperatures soar on January 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
Andrea Giovannini of Italy competes in the 5000m Mens Final during Day Three of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating at Thialf Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Heerenveen, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
A model wearing Fade Out Label poses backstage ahead of the Fashion Open Studio: Designer Showcase during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin January 2021 at Kraftwerk Mitte on January 19, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MBFW)
Shuhei Okawara, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holding Hyper-realistic face mask poses for a portrait on January 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The masks, made by Japanese retailer Kamenya Omote, are modelled on actual people who are paid 40,000 Yen for the right to use their face and are created on a 3D printer before being sold for up to 98,000 Yen. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images) Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet