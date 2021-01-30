Matteo Mauri runs CRAS Valpredina, a wildlife sanctuary in Bergamo, Italy. In addition to other environmental activities, he dedicates himself to the rescue of animals, in particular birds; if their treatment and rehabilitation is successful, they return to the wild. By dispersing pollen and seeds, contributing to the recycling of nutrients, and limiting the population of rodents and insects, birds play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of our ecosystem. This project aims to reveal the reality of Matteo’s work. Photographs, combined with radiographs and data provided by the centre, show the treatment path the animals follow. Thanks to the CRAS, 60% of the recovered subjects manage to survive: our future depends on the preservation of the present. © Irene Facoetti, Italy, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

The Sony World Photography Organisation recently announced the ten students from around the world, who were shortlisted in their 2021 Student Competition. Through powerful images, the young photographers were asked to tell the stories 'of those working towards a better future for all in the context of a challenging 2020.' Here are their images.