Matteo Mauri runs CRAS Valpredina, a wildlife sanctuary in Bergamo, Italy. In addition to other environmental activities, he dedicates himself to the rescue of animals, in particular birds; if their treatment and rehabilitation is successful, they return to the wild. By dispersing pollen and seeds, contributing to the recycling of nutrients, and limiting the population of rodents and insects, birds play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of our ecosystem. This project aims to reveal the reality of Matteo’s work. Photographs, combined with radiographs and data provided by the centre, show the treatment path the animals follow. Thanks to the CRAS, 60% of the recovered subjects manage to survive: our future depends on the preservation of the present. © Irene Facoetti, Italy, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
The Sony World Photography Organisation recently announced the ten students from around the world, who were shortlisted in their 2021 Student Competition. Through powerful images, the young photographers were asked to tell the stories 'of those working towards a better future for all in the context of a challenging 2020.' Here are their images.
Since 2011, there have been regular protests in Russia calling for fair elections, with allegations of fraud and voters casting ballots several times at different polling stations. I have been photographing these demonstrations with the aim of getting to the heart of the issues. © Gosha Bergal, Russian Federation, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
© Gosha Bergal, Russian Federation, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
For this project, I went in search of the most philanthropic leaders in my local community of rural Dundee in Kwazulu-Natal. Through their work, they make an enormous difference without asking for anything in return. My subjects were carefully chosen and hailed from diverse walks of life, ranging from Zulu royalty to a humble ‘gogo’ (the isiZulu word for grandmother) living in an informal settlement. Each has changed me in some way, and all have one thing in common: they are working to help build a better future. They set an example I want to share, proving you can contribute to building a better future no matter what your social standing. Using a full-frame camera and speedlights, I took these photographs in and around Dundee KwaZulu-Natal during the lockdown when travelling became less regulated. © Coenraad Torlage, South Africa, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
© Coenraad Torlage, South Africa, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
The downturn in South Africa’s economy has affected the livelihoods of all citizens and will take many years to recover from. The Covid-19 pandemic brought with it many difficulties, but few have tried to help those struggling most. Sprouting Minds is a non-profit organisation run by three individuals from a local church, whose aim is to educate members in the Fisantekraal area of the Western Cape on the importance of nutrition, by means of a subsistence vegetable garden. This project is a call to action on the issue of South African hunger and the effects that Covid-19 has had on the surrounding townships. © Claudia Mauderer, South Africa, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
© Claudia Mauderer, South Africa, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
A hugely important part of Chinese culture and heritage, Chinese opera has a history that dates back more than a thousand years. You could even say it forms the soul of Chinese culture. Nowadays, however, its tradition has become overshadowed by the flashiness of modernity, and fewer and fewer people are making the effort to understand this ancient art form. Despite this, there are still some who are willing to give their energy and time to learn it. In our fast-moving times, these people are the ones who will take Chinese opera into the future. My work aims to reflect the difficult position Chinese opera finds itself in today, and I hope it is a trigger for viewers to consider the importance of our traditional cultures. Sometimes, we need to step outside the fast pace of modern life, move more slowly and pay attention to our heritage. © Yanan Li, China, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
© Yanan Li, China, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
The Punta Bermeja nature reserve is found in Patagonia, Argentina. Here, every day, the park rangers work tirelessly to contain the effects of pollution and to preserve the flora and fauna that is unique to the area. My images aim to capture how this area is protected. Faced with an adverse climate and living conditions, the rangers work tirelessly on behalf of our planet, and force us to reflect on what we can all do to help preserve our environment. © Matias Alejandro Acuña, Argentina, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
© Matias Alejandro Acuña, Argentina, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
The death of George Floyd became a catalyst for change, bringing hundreds of thousands of people around the world out into the streets to fight systemic racism and police brutality. After months of New York City being ravaged by Covid-19, the once-lifeless streets flooded with demonstrators, who put their safety aside to fight for change. All summer and into autumn, protests raged to hold the NYPD and elected officials accountable for systemic oppression and problematic policing tactics used in minority communities. Organisers continue to fight for a better future. Their efforts have led to a reassessment of policing methods in New York City and record numbers taking to the polls to vote in the presidential and local elections. © Thomas Hengge, United States of America, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
© Thomas Hengge, United States of America, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
These photos were made on my parents’ small ranch in California. Each year they continue to cultivate the land and become more self-reliant than the last. © Tayla Nebesky, United States of America, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
© Tayla Nebesky, United States of America, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
At the beginning of 2020, I was fortunate enough to spend an incredible few weeks in Nepal, experiencing and documenting the work of The Leprosy Mission (TLM). TLM is building a better future, not only for those affected by leprosy, but for entire communities. I fell in love with the generosity of the people, the incredible beauty and the Nepali tea. Leprosy is a devastating disease that damages nerves, causes ulcers, reduces immunity and carries an ingrained stigma. TLM funds and operates Anandaban Hospital, above the village of Tikabhairab. A truly transformative place, it supports sufferers to become cured of leprosy. Patients regain confidence, and reintegrate into society through meaningful employment and purpose. TLM and Anandaban Hospital also support surrounding communities by providing employment, essential medical services for non-leprosy patients, and self-help groups. At the time of writing, one third of ward space is dedicated to treating people with Covid. © Hannah Davey, New Zealander, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
© Hannah Davey, New Zealander, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
This is David Vasconez’s team working in his new house. David is an architect who focuses on sustainability and optimising resources through innovative methods of construction. The house, situated 2km from the equator, has been designed to be a pioneer in sustainability. With its canals, solar panels, a natural refrigeration system and irrigation processes, the consumption of energy and water has been reduced significantly in an area known for being arid. This project takes the idea of building a better future and makes it real. Using a mixture of techniques and approaches, I have aimed to depict life inside a construction site in times of a pandemic. © Matias Garcia, Ecuador, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards © Matias Garcia, Ecuador, Shortlist, Student Competition, Building a better future, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
Sony World Photography Awards
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet