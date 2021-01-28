TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Three-cheese & mushroom frittata

By Tony Jackman 28 January 2021

Three-cheese and mushroom frittata with onion, parsley and Spanish smoked paprika. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Mature Cheddar, feta and grated Parmesan are the core flavours, while a dash of smoked paprika in both the mushrooms and the egg topping give this breakfast frittata an extra dash of interest.

Ingredients

6 XL eggs

1 medium onion, chopped finely

1 standard punnet button mushrooms, sliced

3 or 4 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp finely chopped parsley

100 g grated mature Cheddar (or whatever Cheddar is in your fridge)

1 round of plain feta, diced

50 g grated Parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

Spanish smoked paprika to taste

Method

Simmer the onions in olive oil until softened, then add the sliced mushrooms and cook, stirring, over a medium heat until the mushrooms release their juices. Season with salt, pepper and smoked paprika to taste and continue cooking until the juices have cooked away and the mushrooms are shiny.

Grease a heavy frying pan which is suitable for the oven and spoon the mushroom mix in, evenly.

Break the eggs into a bowl. Add the chopped parsley, salt and pepper and smoked paprika to taste, and whisk. 

Grate the Parmesan and the Cheddar, dice the feta small, and stir them all into the eggs.

Pour the egg mixture over the mushrooms, using the back of a tablespoon to smooth it all around evenly.

Bake in a preheated 200℃ oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until the egg is set in the centre of the pan. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

