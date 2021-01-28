Ingredients
6 XL eggs
1 medium onion, chopped finely
1 standard punnet button mushrooms, sliced
3 or 4 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp finely chopped parsley
100 g grated mature Cheddar (or whatever Cheddar is in your fridge)
1 round of plain feta, diced
50 g grated Parmesan
Salt and pepper to taste
Spanish smoked paprika to taste
Method
Simmer the onions in olive oil until softened, then add the sliced mushrooms and cook, stirring, over a medium heat until the mushrooms release their juices. Season with salt, pepper and smoked paprika to taste and continue cooking until the juices have cooked away and the mushrooms are shiny.
Grease a heavy frying pan which is suitable for the oven and spoon the mushroom mix in, evenly.
Break the eggs into a bowl. Add the chopped parsley, salt and pepper and smoked paprika to taste, and whisk.
Grate the Parmesan and the Cheddar, dice the feta small, and stir them all into the eggs.
Pour the egg mixture over the mushrooms, using the back of a tablespoon to smooth it all around evenly.
Bake in a preheated 200℃ oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until the egg is set in the centre of the pan. DM/TGIFood
