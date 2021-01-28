Wits Professor of Vaccinology Shabir Madhi. (Photo: Supplied) | Professor Glenda Gray. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 /Bongiwe Gumede) | Wits University logo. (Image: Supplied)

Clinical results from the Novavax vaccine trials in South Africa and the United Kingdom have shown the vaccine to be effective against the SA and UK variants of the coronavirus.

University of the Witwatersrand’s Professor Shabir Madhi, the lead investigator in Novavax vaccine trial, revealed during a late-night press conference on Thursday that their data showed there was a high risk for patients who had been infected by the “original” coronavirus infection to be reinfected by the mutated South African and United Kingdom strains.

After weeks of uncertainty and speculation, during a press conference just before midnight on Thursday 28 January, the lead investigator in the Novavax vaccine trial and dean of Wits University’s Faculty of Health Sciences, Madhi announced that their vaccine is the first that has shown high levels of efficacy against the South African strain of the coronavirus as well as the UK variant.

Madhi is also the executive director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit at Wits.

“The South African data also emphasise the importance of conducting vaccine trials in South Africa, so that we can evaluate the efficacy of vaccines in the local context. The data have significant public health implications, particularly because they are the first to report the efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine against the [South African] N501Y.V2 variant and demonstrate the real risk of reinfection,” says Madhi. “I am encouraged to see that Novavax plans to immediately begin clinical development on a vaccine specifically targeted to this strain.”

The two variants of the virus were identified in December 2020. In the case of South Africa, scientists found that the rapidly emerging strain, known as 501Y.V2, was more contagious and spread faster through communities. The strain was first identified in Nelson Mandela Bay after doctors raised the alarm that they were seeing significant shifts and changes in infection patterns in the metro.

South Africa has 122,496 active cases of coronavirus infections, according to the latest statistics released by the Department of Health. Since the start of the pandemic in South Africa more than 43,000 people have died of Covid-19.

While the first batch of the Covishield vaccine lands in South Africa on Monday, several scientists have raised concerns in the past few weeks over the levels of protection offered by any of the Covishield, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines already in use in other countries. There has been uncertainty whether these vaccines will provide protection against the variants of the coronavirus.

The results released on Thursday night showed that in the South African Phase 2b clinical trial, the Novavax vaccine showed 60% efficacy for the prevention of mild, moderate and severe Covid-19 disease in the 94% of the study population that was HIV-negative. The trial also achieved its primary efficacy endpoint in the overall trial population, including HIV positive and HIV negative subjects, showing efficacy of 49.4%.

In a presentation this week, Anben Pillay, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health, provided a review of the available vaccines, all developed using the non-mutated virus.

According to his review, the Covishield (AstraZeneca/Oxford) vaccine has shown a 60% to 90% efficacy in different trials, the Pfizer vaccine showed a 95% efficacy and the Moderna vaccine 94.5%. Last week in a Daily Maverick webinar discussing vaccines, Professor Glenda Gray, the lead investigator on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, now in phase 3 of development, explained that even if a vaccine has what seems to be a lower efficacy rate, that can be addressed by vaccinating more people in the community.

“The higher efficacy of the vaccine in the UK than in South Africa is because the variants circulating in SA are less sensitive to vaccine-induced immune responses. Nevertheless, the 60% reduced risk against Covid-19 illness in vaccinated individuals in South Africans underscores the value of this vaccine to prevent illness from the highly worrisome variant currently circulating in South Africa, and which is spreading globally. This is the only Covid-19 vaccine for which we now have objective evidence that it protects against the variant dominating in South Africa,” Madhi said.

“The public health value of vaccines extends beyond a simple point estimate. The ability of Covid-19 vaccines to impact the pandemic will depend on the product, its efficacy, and how quickly we can scale up coverage of the vaccine eventually,” he added.

More than 4,400 people took part in the South African arm of the Novavax vaccine trial that started in August 2020. At this time, the South African variant of the virus started circulating.

On Wednesday, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize paid tribute to people who took part in clinical trials for coronavirus vaccines, saying they were heroes “who defied all anxieties”.

Around one third of the participants already had Covid-19, caused by the non-mutated virus, when they enrolled in the study.

Preliminary data show that of the 27 people in the trial who became sick, 25 had the South African mutation of the virus.

“The provisional results from the trial indicate that past infection with the prototype virus is unlikely to protect against Covid-19 illness due to the [South African] N501Y.V2 variant,” Madhi said, but added that the Novavax vaccine provided “significant protection against the variant”.

More than 15,000 participants enrolled in the UK Novavax Covid-19 vaccine phase 3 trial results. The vaccine efficacy was estimated to be 89.3% where 32 out of 56 cases were caused by the UK strain.

Madhi has previously explained that the Novavax vaccine uses “a more tried-and-tested approach”, taking the [spike] protein of a coronavirus and injecting that into the individual, causing an immune response that will destroy the virus.

The manufacturing of the vaccine for the South African trial was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and partially supported by a U$15-million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. DM/MC

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]