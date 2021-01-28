Bullion has lost more than 3% this month, its worst January performance since 2011, as traders weighed the strengthening greenback, prospects for more stimulus, and trajectory of the pandemic. Powell said that the widespread availability of vaccines was grounds for optimism, noting that “several developments point to an improved outlook for later this year.”

“Investors focused on the Fed’s optimistic tones on vaccinations, which suggest a strong recovery in the second half,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Gold can’t get its groove back until the dollar rebound is over. Gold’s consolidation phase continues, and the bull case should remain if prices can hold the $1,800 level over the next couple of weeks.”

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,837.29 an ounce at 11:12 a.m. in Singapore, after ending 0.4% lower on Wednesday. Silver and platinum dropped, while palladium was steady. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% after surging 0.6% a day earlier.