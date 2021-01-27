Mr Mabuza (61) and Mr Nkosi Ting Dong (70), pick fresh spinach at the Khuthala gardening project. They worked for many years in big coal mines and are experts in mining. They started the first mine that employs small-scale artifisinal miners (Zamazamas). They are safety managers and plan the day and night shifts for 1,000 Zamazamas. The artisanal mining business began in 2008, when Mr Nkosi invested in farming land and discovered an abondoned coal mineshaft on his land. Today the Zamazamas work with the Khuthala Environmental Care Group to learn about new regulations in the mining industry, climate change, safety measures, and how to rehabilitate the exploited land to create vegetable gardens that can feed township communities. (Photo: Stefan Kleinowitz)

Austrian photographer Stefan Kleinowitz spent time with communities living under the toxic cloud of coal mining around eMalahleni (formerly Witbank) in Mpumalanga, documenting their daily lives. His stark images spell out their hardscrabble battle for a decent life.

When I first heard that South Africa is heavily dependent on coal to produce energy I became curious. I found a report from Greenpeace Africa that confirmed my suspicion: “In autumn 2018, an evaluation of comparative satellite data showed that no other region in the world was more heavily contaminated by nitrogen dioxide.”

The report stated that each year thousands of South Africans died from the consequences of coal. So I travelled to eMalahleni (formerly Witbank) in Mpumalanga to get a feeling for the situation. I visited a local clinic in Ackerville and a Sunday church service in Vosman. I was lucky to meet people who wanted to tell me their stories. I stayed in small hotels inside the townships and frequently met up with people who were affected by air pollution. One nurse who works at the local clinic in Ackerville was particularly helpful and introduced me to people who suffer from respiratory diseases.

The Khuthala Environmental Care Group in Ermelo introduced me to their environmental projects and to artisanal miners. Since toxic air pollution in Mpumalanga not only has irreversible long-term effects on the province but also contributes to the global climate crisis, I decided to commit to this story and spend more time in these township communities.

Toxic air and coal mining

This photo essay was produced over six months in five township communities.

Masakhane: The Duvha power station, operated by Eskom, and numerous large open-cast coal mines are polluting the environment. The nearest open-cast coal mine to Masakhane township is Eyethu Coal, operated by the Mooifontein Division. Nearby township communities suffer due to very high and illegal levels of air pollution and contaminated drinking water. Unemployment rates are as high as 70%. People’s homes are underneath high-voltage power cables but are without electricity. Service delivery is non-existent and residents burn their household waste in front of their homes.

Vosman and Ackerville: Two large neighbouring township communities that suffer from severe air pollution. People I met expressed anger and frustration over poverty, unemployment, poisoned water, polluted air, bad health and premature death. Local clinics are understaffed and often do not have clean water for medical personnel and sick patients. The health system in eMalahleni is collapsing.

Ermelo: The land is pierced by abandoned coal mines where small-scale miners operate. Accidents happen frequently and miners as young as 16 work deep under the earth. For them, artisanal mining is the only way to benefit from coal. The unemployment rate is around 70%.

Springs/East Rand: The government has given approval to build a large, open-cast coal mine in an area that still offers some of the cleanest and most pristine farming land in South Africa. Members of a township community are demanding farming land and jobs, which the government promised them years ago. Now, however, they are told that their community will be relocated to make room for a new open-cast coal mine. They have started to organise protests and burn tires to block the main motorway. The situation becomes more tense and unpredictable by the day.

Broken Promises: Produced in the township community of Ermelo over a long weekend.

The government appears to only pay lip service to promoting renewable energy. Promised socioeconomic development plans are non-starters. So community leaders and activists have started to organise themselves. They clean abandoned waste and coal mine dumps and create fenced vegetable gardens to support poor township communities. DM

Stefan Kleinowitz grew up in Vienna. Before entering university, he decided to travel the world. His need to understand the communities he discovered on his travels, and what it meant to be human, led him to a study of sociology and cultural anthropology. In 2013, he left London Imperial College with a master’s degree in public health and epidemiology. It was his love for photography that helped him find his life’s purpose. The camera became his most important tool of expression and led him to develop his technical skills further with courses in photography at the Arts University of Bournemouth.

His work has been published in Der Spiegel, The Washington Post, The New York Times, GEO (Germany), The Guardian (UK), BBC (UK), The Financial Times (UK), Society Magazine (France), SoFoot – Soccer Magazine (France) and BJP – British Journal of Photography; and has done freelance work for agencies such as Bloomberg, EPA and ZumaPress.