Erdogan and Musk also talked about other areas of collaboration between the Turkish state, Turkish private institutions and Musk’s companies, the statement said, without providing further details.
Turkey’s Turksat 5A satellite was launched on January 8 with a SpaceX rocket. Musk visited Turkey in November 2017 to discuss satellite plans with Erdogan in person.
