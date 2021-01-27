Newsdeck

Elon Musk and Erdogan Discuss Space Technology Cooperation

By Bloomberg 27 January 2021
epaselect The SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket takes off from Cape Kennedy in Florida, USA on 06 February 2018. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, will launch its Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful rocket in the world. As part of its payload the Falcon Heavy is carrying Musk’s cherry red Roadster from Tesla, his electric car company. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. founder Elon Musk held a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in space technology, according to a statement by the Turkish presidency.

By Cagan Koc

Erdogan and Musk also talked about other areas of collaboration between the Turkish state, Turkish private institutions and Musk’s companies, the statement said, without providing further details.

Turkey’s Turksat 5A satellite was launched on January 8 with a SpaceX rocket. Musk visited Turkey in November 2017 to discuss satellite plans with Erdogan in person.

