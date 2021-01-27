Stepfather Clint Smith comforts Bridget Harris, the mother of Nathan Julius during an interview on 29 August 2020 in Eldorado Park. (Photo: Gallo Images / Rapport / Dean Raath)

The murder case against three police officers accused of killing Nathaniel Julies, a teenager with Down syndrome, was postponed to 26 February to set up a date for the High Court — while Nathaniel’s family battles major financial difficulties.

The family of slain Eldorado Park youth Nathaniel Julies is battling financial hardship and faces eviction after defaulting on their residential rental payment. This comes as the family continues to fight what seems to be a drawn-out battle for justice for their 16-year-old son.

The three police officers charged with the killing of Nathaniel might be a step closer to knowing their fate as the case finally seems to be headed for the high court for trial. The case against the trio, who appeared at the Protea Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 27 January 2021, was postponed to 26 February.

Nathaniel, who had Down syndrome, was gunned down near his home in Eldorado Park on 28 August as he returned from a local store after buying biscuits, his favourite treat.

The first and second accused in the case face charges of murder, possession of illegal ammunition, defeating the ends of justice and discharging a firearm in public. Both Simon “Scorpion” Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy were denied bail and have remained in custody since being arrested.

Third accused, Vorster Netshiongolo, was earlier granted R10,000 bail by the Protea Magistrates’ Court. Netshiongolo’s bail hearing had to be postponed twice after the magistrate raised concerns regarding transcribed recordings and following the detection of a Covid-19 case in court.

Netshiongolo — an Eldorado Park police station sergeant — faces charges of being an accessory to murder after the fact and defeating the ends of justice.

“We are saying murder as an accessory after the fact in that the state alleges that after the third accused (applicant) was alerted to the crime he then tried to assist in concealing the crime,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane has said.

Netshiongolo allegedly planted bullets at the scene of Julies’ death to make it look as if there had been an earlier shooting in a confrontation between police and local gangs.

The state argues that Ndyalvane and Netshiongolo colluded to conceal the murder. It emerged during the accused’s bail hearings that Netshiongolo should not have been anywhere near the murder scene as he had reported sick on the day.

The state opposed bail, arguing that the alleged offence fell under Schedule 6 of the Criminal Procedure Act as a serious offence.

The murder outraged Eldorado Park residents, who protested and threatened to burn down the Eldorado Park police station. They called for the immediate axing of the station commander and his team who, the community alleged, were colluding with drug lords.

Postponements of the case have also outraged the Eldorado Park community and Julies family supporters, who say the family is traumatised by having to relive their ordeal as they are continually reminded of the fateful day.

The financial troubles emerged after the court hearing on Wednesday, with Julies’ stepfather Clint Smith saying the family was two months behind in rental payments.

“We didn’t pay December and now it’s January. We are two months behind. I don’t know. We are going to need help very soon,” said Smith. “It’s very hard for us. It’s very, very hard.”

“I’m fine,” was all Julies’ mother would say before passing the phone to a friend named Esra.

“It’s very tough, I have to say. Very tough,” said Esra. She said the family faced the prospect of being kicked out of their home. “The owners want their money and they are under immense pressure.

“At this point, I can just say to you that the family would appreciate any kind of help,” added Esra. She said the family survived on odd piece jobs, which were hard to come by.

The killing of Nathaniel Julies triggered a national reaction, which culminated in a costly funeral. Esra pleaded for further assistance of any kind for the family, especially a place to stay.

Smith said: “Even if we don’t feel nice about the endless postponements, we still have to stick with the court if we are to attain justice for Nathaniel. They have said today that they are through with their investigations and will set the matter for trial at the high court on 26 February. We just have to bear with them.” DM