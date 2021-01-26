Verizon technicians and network staff were investigating the situation but couldn’t yet confirm what caused the problem or the extent of the disruption, a company spokesman said Tuesday.
DownDetector, a real-time monitoring service, showed a surge in reports of service interruptions Tuesday from those providers, with a spillover to popular websites like Google, YouTube and Zoom. The problems appeared to be concentrated on the East Coast.
The pandemic has made broadband outages especially difficult. High-speed internet connections have become a lifeline during the Covid-19 pandemic as millions of office staff, students, health-care professionals and others use broadband to work remotely.
Verizon’s problems also are ill-timed for a company that just reported disappointing results on Tuesday morning.
Read more: Verizon falls after posting disappointing subscriber figures
The carrier’s shares slipped as much as 3.4% to $56.46, marking its biggest intraday decline since March 2020.
In response to questions about the blackout, Verizon reported on Twitter that it suffered a cut in a fiber line in the Brooklyn area, without offering an estimated time of repair. User comments suggest the outage was widespread.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet