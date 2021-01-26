Verizon technicians and network staff were investigating the situation but couldn’t yet confirm what caused the problem or the extent of the disruption, a company spokesman said Tuesday.

DownDetector, a real-time monitoring service, showed a surge in reports of service interruptions Tuesday from those providers, with a spillover to popular websites like Google, YouTube and Zoom. The problems appeared to be concentrated on the East Coast.

There is a fiber cut in Brooklyn. We have no ETR, as of yet. You can use the MY Fios app for updates. *EAG — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) January 26, 2021

The pandemic has made broadband outages especially difficult. High-speed internet connections have become a lifeline during the Covid-19 pandemic as millions of office staff, students, health-care professionals and others use broadband to work remotely.

Verizon’s problems also are ill-timed for a company that just reported disappointing results on Tuesday morning.

The carrier’s shares slipped as much as 3.4% to $56.46, marking its biggest intraday decline since March 2020.

