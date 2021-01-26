Pakistan trail South Africa by 187 runs with 6 wickets remaining
South Africa 1st innings
Dean Elgar c Babar Azam b Nauman Ali 58
Aiden Markram c Imran Butt b Shaheen Afridi 13
Rassie van der Dussen Run Out Babar Azam 17
Faf du Plessis c Mohammad Rizwan b Yasir Shah 23
Quinton de Kock c Imran Butt b Nauman Ali 15
Temba Bavuma Run Out Hassan Ali 17
George Linde c (Sub) b Hassan Ali 35
Keshav Maharaj b Yasir Shah 0 Kagiso Rabada Not Out 21
Anrich Nortje b Yasir Shah 0
Lungi Ngidi lbw Shaheen Afridi 8
Extras 5b 1lb 7nb 0pen 0w 13
Total (69.2 overs) 220 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-30
Pakistan 1st innings
Imran Butt c (Sub) b Kagiso Rabada 9
Abid Ali b Kagiso Rabada 4
Azhar Ali Not Out 5
Babar Azam lbw Keshav Maharaj 7
Shaheen Afridi b Anrich Nortje 0
Fawad Alam Not Out 5
Extras 0b 0lb 3nb 0pen 0w 3
Total (18.0 overs) 33-4
Umpire Ahsan Raza Umpire Aleem Dar Video Asif Yaqoob Match Referee Muhammad Malik
