South Africa in Pakistan 2021 Scoreboard

By Reuters 26 January 2021

Jan 26 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 1st test between Pakistan and South Africa on Tuesday at Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistan trail South Africa by 187 runs with 6 wickets remaining

South Africa 1st innings

Dean Elgar c Babar Azam b Nauman Ali 58

Aiden Markram c Imran Butt b Shaheen Afridi 13

Rassie van der Dussen Run Out Babar Azam 17

Faf du Plessis c Mohammad Rizwan b Yasir Shah 23

Quinton de Kock c Imran Butt b Nauman Ali 15

Temba Bavuma Run Out Hassan Ali 17

George Linde c (Sub) b Hassan Ali 35

Keshav Maharaj b Yasir Shah 0 Kagiso Rabada Not Out 21

Anrich Nortje b Yasir Shah 0

Lungi Ngidi lbw Shaheen Afridi 8

Extras 5b 1lb 7nb 0pen 0w 13

Total (69.2 overs) 220 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-30

Pakistan 1st innings

Imran Butt c (Sub) b Kagiso Rabada 9

Abid Ali b Kagiso Rabada 4

Azhar Ali Not Out 5

Babar Azam lbw Keshav Maharaj 7

Shaheen Afridi b Anrich Nortje 0

Fawad Alam Not Out 5

Extras 0b 0lb 3nb 0pen 0w 3

Total (18.0 overs) 33-4

Umpire Ahsan Raza Umpire Aleem Dar Video Asif Yaqoob Match Referee Muhammad Malik

