American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the the 59th inaugural ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week's inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, and more.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to depart the White House on Marine One on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
Theodore Kushner, grandson of U.S. President Donald Trump, covers his ears as Marine One, carrying U.S. President Donald Trump, lands during a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Capitol building is surrounded by American flags on the National Mall on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Virginia National Guard soldiers are issued their M4 rifles and live ammunition on the east front of the U.S. Capitol on January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Virginia National Guard soldiers march across the east from of the U.S. Capitol on their way to their guard posts on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Members of the Communist Party USA and other anti-fascist groups burn an American flag on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
From left, Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO), President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris and Doug Emhoff, arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara – Pool/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga arrives to sing the national anthem as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris look on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)
Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives to perform “This Land is Your Land” as President-elect Joe Biden (L) and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (R) look on on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)
Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (R) as Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris turns to hug her husband Doug Emhoff after being sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands as she exits after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst – Pool/Getty Images)
An official removes tape with Former Vice President Mike Pence’s name, after the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara – Pool/Getty Images)
Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman prepares to speak at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, and former President George Bush, take a selfie before the the 59th inaugural ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden embraces U.S. President Joe Biden after he delivered his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural speech after being sworn-in on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)
US President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as his wife Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden embraces his family First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley after being sworn in during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Former US President Barack Obama and Former US First Lady Michelle Obama attend the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden hug as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, on January 20, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a televised ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Vice President Kamala D. Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, after the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara – Pool/Getty Images)
The U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inaugural ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as American flags are placed in the ground on the National Mall on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(L-R) Douglas Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden look down the National Mall as lamps are lit to honor the nearly 400,000 American victims of the coronavirus pandemic at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
In this screengrab, Katy Perry performs during the Celebrating America Primetime Special on January 20, 2021. (Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images )
Fireworks go off over the National Mall during the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
The U.S. Capitol near the “Field of Flags” on the grounds of the National Mall at night ahead of the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A selection of the UK newspaper front pages show images from the inauguration of President Biden, on January 21, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
