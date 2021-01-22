Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

‘We need staff and psychological help’: Photos from inside a Gauteng hospital ward

By James Oatway 22 January 2021

15 January 2021. A nurse administers oxygen to a patient in the Accident and Emergency ward. Covid-19 treatment at George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria. (Photo: James Oatway)

Photojournalist James Oatway visited Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital north of Pretoria to document the second-wave realities faced by doctors and nurses in an intensive care unit.

Driven by a new, more infectious Covid-19 variant, the second wave of South Africa’s coronavirus pandemic has brought considerably more infections than the first. This means health workers have to deal with more hospital admissions and deaths (although the variant is not more deadly, the number of infections is higher) – and pressure. DM/MC

Covid-19 treatment at George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Tshwane, South Africa, 15 January 2021. Patients who have just arrived at the hospital are on oxygen in the Accident and Emergency ward. The ward is hot and poorly ventilated. Patients’ faces have been blurred using post-production editing to protect their identities. (Photo: James Oatway)
Staff nurse Lenah Lefifi at George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa. (Photo: James Oatway)
A nurse hands out meals to her patients in one of the dedicated Covid-19 wards. (Photo: James Oatway)
Mpho Kunene is the operational manager of the dedicated Covid-19 wards. (Photo: James Oatway)
Eunice Moleshoane has been a cleaner at the hospital for five years. She contracted Covid-19 at work and was hospitalised here too. (Photo: James Oatway)
Dr Siboniso Dlamini (left), Sister Sinah Motaung, Dr Hannah Bussio and Sister Ipeleng Nonyane intubate a patient in the newly designated Covid-19 ICU. (Photo: James Oatway)
High fever is one of the symptoms of Covid-19. (Photo: James Oatway)
The body of a patient who was suspected to have died as a result of Covid-19 is removed from the Accident and Emergency ward. (Photo: James Oatway)
A nurse checks the vital signs of a prisoner who is shackled to his gurney in the Accident and Emergency Ward. (Photo: James Oatway)
A porter exits his office. (Photo: James Oatway)
Security at the entrance of the Accident and Emergency ward. (Photo: James Oatway)

