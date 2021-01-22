15 January 2021. A nurse administers oxygen to a patient in the Accident and Emergency ward. Covid-19 treatment at George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria. (Photo: James Oatway)

Photojournalist James Oatway visited Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital north of Pretoria to document the second-wave realities faced by doctors and nurses in an intensive care unit.

Driven by a new, more infectious Covid-19 variant, the second wave of South Africa’s coronavirus pandemic has brought considerably more infections than the first. This means health workers have to deal with more hospital admissions and deaths (although the variant is not more deadly, the number of infections is higher) – and pressure. DM/MC

