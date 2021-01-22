There’s a lot more to sport than keeping score. Delve into the personalities behind the championships in these fascinating and highly rated documentaries. They’re all streaming on Showmax - subscribe and get three months for the price of one until 31 March 2021.

HBO presents an intimate picture of Tiger Woods whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf not only took his fame to new heights, but also sent him down a dark, spiralling road that eventually led to an inspiring comeback. Over the two episodes, it features interviews with some of the people closest to Tiger, from famous golfers to his former caddy to Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the centre of the scandal that changed his world. Watch both episodes now, first on Showmax »

This riveting documentary series with unprecedented access to the players and coaches tells the story of the Springboks and their journey to the pinnacle of international rugby, the 2019 Rugby World Cup. We challenge you to keep your eyes dry through this one. Watch it all now »

One of the most iconic figures in athletic history, Muhammad Ali’s incredible story from world champion boxer to inspiring social activist is explored through his own voice and never-before-seen archival material. The documentary scored 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, who said it “dives into the man, the myth, the legend, and emerges with a fascinating — if a bit idealized — documentary that is as educational as it is inspiring.” Watch now »

This HBO documentary tells the incredible story of the legendary Cheryl Miller-led USC Trojans, their journey to the 1983 national championship and the impact they had on women’s basketball. Watch now »

HBO’s The Scheme tells the revealing, no-holds-barred tale of Christian Dawkins, the young man at the centre of one of the biggest criminal cases in collegiate sports history, a basketball scandal that rocked America. This is as much a crime documentary as a sports one. Watch now »

A chronicle of the rise and fall of O.J. Simpson, whose high-profile murder trial exposed the extent of American racial tensions, revealing a fractured and divided nation. With 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Washington Post said: “After all the media coverage, the books, the outrage, the documentaries, the miniseries – after so much sturm-und-drang, this story has at last been perfectly captured and perfectly told.” Watch now »

Meet your heroes

Look behind the curtain with a series of in-depth interviews with some of South Africa’s most impressive sporting icons, from Duane Vermeulen to Bruce Fordyce to Bryan Habana.

Also watch the incredible stories of Siya Kolisi, Chris Froome, Chester Williams and more. DM/ML

