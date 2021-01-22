MADAM & EVE

Donald Trump Meets Dr Seuss

By Stephen Francis & Rico 22 January 2021

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

TRAINSPOTTER

Foreign Perfidy: Ramaphosa, smiling enabler of African autocracy

By Richard Poplak

TRIBUTE

Jackson Mthembu: An honest, principled man who served the ANC and government to the best of his considerable ability

Ronnie Kasrils
2 hours ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

Covid-19 vaccine: It’s all about the money (but it’s hard to get the figures)

Marianne Merten
2 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 hours ago

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

A dud explosive device and an elaborate setup – more claims emerge in the Charl Kinnear ‘grenade’ case
Caryn Dolley 2 hours ago
5 mins

English boy band Blue were in NYC after the 9/11 attacks. They infamously commented that "animals are more important" thereby losing themselves a major US record deal.

OP-ED

Corruption and a dysfunctional state: The interface between political leaders and public administration

Ivan Pillay, Yolisa Pikie and Sridharan Kesavan 2 hours ago
9 mins

MADAM & EVE

Donald Trump Meets Dr Seuss

Stephen Francis & Rico
16 mins ago
< 1 min

STATE OF AMERICA

‘Science not politics, truth not denial’ — President Biden kicks his Covid-19 campaign into high gear

An Wentzel
58 mins ago
4 mins

CORRUPTION

The great PPE scandal: Masuku and SIU duke it out in high court

Mark Heywood
2 hours ago
6 mins

KWAZULU-NATAL

Swanky pads and Krugerrands: Feud provides new dimension to UKZN paid placements scandal and access to information

Des Erasmus
2 hours ago
6 mins