Business Maverick

Bitcoin Drops Below $30,000 Level as Head-Turning Rally Stalls

By Bloomberg 22 January 2021
Caption
(Photo: Unsplash / Dmitry Demidko)

Bitcoin fell below $30,000 as it continues to retreat from the record highs reached during a furious rally over the past two months.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency dropped as low as $29,327 as of 8:29 a.m. in Hong Kong on Friday, after a slide of almost 11% a day earlier. Commentators have cautioned that a sustained drop below $30,000 could presage further losses in the wake of last year’s 300% surge.

“This level looks very vulnerable and a break below it is bad news in the near-term for Bitcoin and cryptos in general,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda Europe, wrote in a note Thursday. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see a test of $20,000 before too long.”

Bitcoin has seen a stellar rally as prices more than doubled after passing $20,000 for the first time in December. It broke above $30,000 in early January before peaking close to $42,000. Volatility then picked up as the digital asset tumbled.

Bitcoin could be heading below 50-DMA

The crypto boom has proved controversial, cheered on the one hand by believers who see Bitcoin becoming a more mainstream investment, but decried by others that see little more than speculative mania.

Grayscale Investments, which is behind a popular Bitcoin trust, saw total inflows of more than $3 billion across its products in the fourth quarter. Just this week, BlackRock Inc. dipped its toe into the crypto universe for the first time, saying cash-settled Bitcoin futures are among assets that two funds were permitted to buy.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

National Planning Commission

Getting South Africa economically ‘unstuck’ requires just two things

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

CEO of Eskom Pension and Provident Fund to step down

Ruan Jooste
7 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Reserve Bank plays it cautiously and puts the handbrake on rate cuts – for now

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

OP-ED

Corruption and a dysfunctional state: The interface between political leaders and public administration
Ivan Pillay, Yolisa Pikie and Sridharan Kesavan 7 hours ago
9 mins

"We are surrounded by story." ~ Alice McDermott

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Nick Holland to pass the CEO baton at Gold Fields to Chris Griffith

Ed Stoddard 7 hours ago
2 mins

KWAZULU-NATAL

Swanky pads and Krugerrands: Feud provides new dimension to UKZN paid placements scandal and access to information

Des Erasmus
7 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Little Einsteins: We need a science, technology, engineering and maths revolution in South Africa’s schools

Jeshika Ramchund and Zaid Railoun
7 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

The medical schemes probe: How racial discrimination denialists get it wrong

Pierre De Vos
20 JAN
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Festive cheer falls flat for some South African retailers

Ray Mahlaka
20 JAN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Average inflation rate in 2020 was the lowest in 16 years – Stats SA

Ed Stoddard
20 JAN
2 mins