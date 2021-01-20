SPONSORED CONTENT

A new year to Think Big: PSG’s webinar series returns with top speakers

By PSG 20 January 2021

PSG is pleased to announce that it will continue with its successful Think Big webinar series, which launched last year. The 2021 series kicks off on 26 January. As the country continues to battle uncertainty around restrictions, curfews and whatever unknowns might come next in the Covid-19 journey, there is much to consider around the impact on all local and global communities, economies, and many spheres of modern life. “Feedback on our 2020 series was very positive and prompted us to continue to have these inspiring, important conversations as we all prepare to tackle the year ahead,” says PSG’s Chief Marketing Officer, Tracy Hirst.

Where is South Africa heading?

Chairperson of the Board and Head of African Futures & Innovation, Jakkie Cilliers will kick off this year’s exciting line-up. Cilliers, a respected futurist, analyst, author and commentator, will share his insights on what to expect in 2021, and (believe it or not) what positives to take from 2020. 

Business unusual

Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi joins the series on the future of Pan-African business growth and sustainability. Afro-realist Rutendo reveals the opportunities in Africa and how South African business owners can embrace them. This session is a must for any business owner (or budding entrepreneur) hoping to harness what the continent has to offer. 

Broadcasting veteran Tim Modise will bring a fresh perspective to the national budget speech against a backdrop of unemployment and prolonged uncertainty. Can business and government work together to set South Africa on the road to prosperity despite the challenges?

Peeking into politics

Moeletsi Mbeki returns as a speaker, having featured in the series in 2020. Political analyst, author and entrepreneur, Mbeki will update us on South Africa’s economic and political climate.

On 23 March, renowned political commentator, newspaper columnist and author, Justice Malala, will delve deeper into how he sees the future of South Africa shaping up. Known for his sharp insights into our country’s possibilities and many challenges, Justice will share how South Africa can get on the right path to unlock its true potential. 

Bruce Whitfield returns as the interviewer asking the tough questions. 

Don’t miss out on the valuable insights that are to be gained from this impressive round of bigger picture thinkers.

 

Book your free, virtual seat

The future of South Africa’s socio-economic landscape

Jakkie Cilliers, Chairperson of the Board and Head of African Futures & Innovation

Vilola Gounden, Head Internal Audit, PSG Konsult

Date: Tuesday, 26 January 10h00 – 11h00

Register here

 

The future of South Africa’s economic and political climate

Moeletsi Mbeki, Political analyst, author and entrepreneur

Ronald King, Head: Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs, PSG Konsult

Date: Tuesday, 9 February 10h00 – 11h00

Register here

 

The future of Pan-African business growth and sustainability

Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi, Business Development Leader – Africa & Emerging Markets, Deloitte

Mike Smith, Chief Financial Officer, PSG Konsult

Date: Tuesday, 23 February 10h00-11h00

Register here

 

The future of South African prosperity – the trends that will determine our success

Tim Modise, South African veteran journalist, broadcaster, public speaker and philanthropist

Abigail Munsami, Manager: Regulatory Affairs, PSG Wealth

Date: Tuesday, 9 March 10h00-11h00

Register here

 

The future of South Africa through the eyes of Justice

Justice Malala, Renowned political commentator, newspaper columnist and author

Dan Hugo, Chief Executive: PSG Distribution, PSG Konsult

Date: Tuesday, 23 March 10h00-11h00

Register here

 

The series is open to all, and free of charge, with recordings available after each session via PSG’s YouTube channel. The 2020 webinars received almost 50 000 registrations with over 62 000 views of the recordings. These can still be accessed and will be added to as the series continues. “The series has something for everyone and aims to keep viewers informed and empowered. We look forward to welcoming you and we will be adding to our speaker list throughout the year,” says Hirst.

To book your free, virtual seat for any of PSG’s Think Big sessions, please sign up through this link.  DM

#ThinkBigPSG

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

Lawmaking: SAPS amendment legislation misses a transformative opportunity

By Marianne Merten

Business Maverick

A new year to Think Big: PSG’s webinar series returns with top speakers

PSG
2 mins ago
3 mins

STATE OF AMERICA

Biden leads Covid-19 memorial as 12 National Guard troops removed from Capitol security force

An Wentzel
46 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

COVID-19

South Africa’s scientists say the 501Y.V2 variant moves more easily and faster, but it’s not more deadly
Christi Nortier 19 hours ago
9 mins

Nigerians drink more Guinness than the Irish.

Declassified UK: Op-ED

Britain whitewashes Uganda’s stolen election

Phil Miller 3 hours ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

Public Protector may be ‘resting’ — but still has battles to fight

Rebecca Davis
13 hours ago
3 mins

MAGASHULE’S OFFICE POLITICS

Disciplinary action: ANC finally turns on Carl Niehaus

Greg Nicolson
20 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Delaying local elections could weaken our democracy beyond repair

Stephen Grootes
12 hours ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Why you should consider other emerging markets when investing offshore

Coronation
17 hours ago
4 mins