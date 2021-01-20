Where is South Africa heading?
Chairperson of the Board and Head of African Futures & Innovation, Jakkie Cilliers will kick off this year’s exciting line-up. Cilliers, a respected futurist, analyst, author and commentator, will share his insights on what to expect in 2021, and (believe it or not) what positives to take from 2020.
Business unusual
Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi joins the series on the future of Pan-African business growth and sustainability. Afro-realist Rutendo reveals the opportunities in Africa and how South African business owners can embrace them. This session is a must for any business owner (or budding entrepreneur) hoping to harness what the continent has to offer.
Broadcasting veteran Tim Modise will bring a fresh perspective to the national budget speech against a backdrop of unemployment and prolonged uncertainty. Can business and government work together to set South Africa on the road to prosperity despite the challenges?
Peeking into politics
Moeletsi Mbeki returns as a speaker, having featured in the series in 2020. Political analyst, author and entrepreneur, Mbeki will update us on South Africa’s economic and political climate.
On 23 March, renowned political commentator, newspaper columnist and author, Justice Malala, will delve deeper into how he sees the future of South Africa shaping up. Known for his sharp insights into our country’s possibilities and many challenges, Justice will share how South Africa can get on the right path to unlock its true potential.
Bruce Whitfield returns as the interviewer asking the tough questions.
Don’t miss out on the valuable insights that are to be gained from this impressive round of bigger picture thinkers.
Jakkie Cilliers, Chairperson of the Board and Head of African Futures & Innovation
Vilola Gounden, Head Internal Audit, PSG Konsult
Date: Tuesday, 26 January 10h00 – 11h00
Moeletsi Mbeki, Political analyst, author and entrepreneur
Ronald King, Head: Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs, PSG Konsult
Date: Tuesday, 9 February 10h00 – 11h00
Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi, Business Development Leader – Africa & Emerging Markets, Deloitte
Mike Smith, Chief Financial Officer, PSG Konsult
Date: Tuesday, 23 February 10h00-11h00
Tim Modise, South African veteran journalist, broadcaster, public speaker and philanthropist
Abigail Munsami, Manager: Regulatory Affairs, PSG Wealth
Date: Tuesday, 9 March 10h00-11h00
Justice Malala, Renowned political commentator, newspaper columnist and author
Dan Hugo, Chief Executive: PSG Distribution, PSG Konsult
Date: Tuesday, 23 March 10h00-11h00
The series is open to all, and free of charge, with recordings available after each session via PSG’s YouTube channel. The 2020 webinars received almost 50 000 registrations with over 62 000 views of the recordings. These can still be accessed and will be added to as the series continues. “The series has something for everyone and aims to keep viewers informed and empowered. We look forward to welcoming you and we will be adding to our speaker list throughout the year,” says Hirst.
