“We should probably think about our image, but we’re not young ladies going to a ball,” Lavrov told reporters at his annual news conference.
The comments came after police detained Navalny, 44, on his arrival in Moscow late on Sunday after he flew home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.
Lavrov said Germany had not provided Russia with material evidence that the prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin was poisoned and that Russia saw no grounds to open a criminal investigation.
(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Toby Chopra and Philippa Fletcher)
