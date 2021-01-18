Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

By Rico 18 January 2021

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Giant insurance payout begins, but it’s certainly no bonanza

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Ponzi and pyramid schemes have extra appeal during the pandemic

Elna Schütz
21 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Icasa’s demand that sport be broadcast free to air is flawed and futile

Craig Ray
20 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

Mohammad Karaan (1968-2021)

Agricultural transformation and land reform have lost a policy heavyweight
Nick Vink, Wandile Sihlobo and Johann Kirsten 20 hours ago
5 mins

An accountant named Kushim was the first recorded name in history.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Reverse gear: South Africa’s new car sales in 2020 at 20-year low

Ed Stoddard 21 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Raging Rhodium: Platinum group metal rockets to record highs of more than $20,000 an ounce

Ed Stoddard
14 JAN
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Business Highlights of the Week: WBHO, Cartrack, Bitcoin

Stephen Gunnion
20 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Reserve Bank has plenty of excuses to cut rates again next week

Ed Stoddard
14 JAN
4 mins

Business Maverick

Edmond de Rothschild Holding’s Chairman Dies at 57

Bloomberg
21 hours ago
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

The big tech and big pharma invasion: Follow the money trail

James Blignaut
17 JAN
5 mins