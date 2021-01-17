Newsdeck

Thousands protest in Amsterdam against Dutch coronavirus lockdown

By Reuters 17 January 2021
Caption
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 9: An open roof Ferrari vehicle passes people waiting to enter a Chanel store in P.C. Hoofstraat (Pieter Cornelisz Hooftstraat) luxury fashion shopping street on May 9, 2020 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images)

THE HAGUE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dutch riot police used water cannon to disperse around two thousand people at an unauthorised protest in Amsterdam on Sunday against a national lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The protesters gathered on a square in front of the Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh Museum art galleries, carrying signs reading “Freedom: stop this siege” and chanting “What do we want? Freedom!”.

None wore masks, which are not mandatory outdoors, and few respected social distancing rules, prompting the authorities to disperse the crowd due to health concerns, the Amsterdam authorities said in a statement.

The city had declined an application for the protest to be held on Museum Square. The demonstrators refused to leave when police told them to do so, and some threw fireworks.

Riot police then used water cannon to try to disperse the gathering. The authorities said they had arrested around a hundred people who took part in the protest.

The government closed schools and most shops in December to try to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases, and this week extended the lockdown by at least three more weeks.

In the early days of the pandemic, the Netherlands was generally more reluctant than most of its neighbours to impose social restrictions. But during the second, winter wave it has found its hand forced by the rapid spread of infections and growing pressure on its hospitals. (Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Hugh Lawson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DM168 Investigation

SAPS PPE scandal: Clash of top brass amid claims of massive corruption

By Marianne Thamm

CLIMATE JUSTICE CHARTER

A bleak future: Young people and a dialogue about the climate crisis

Raeesah Noor-Mahomed
6 mins ago
7 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Constitutional Court recognises matric as part of the right to basic education

Catherine Kruyer
5 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

MAVERICK SPORT 168

How Percy Tau can contribute to Brighton’s relegation fight
Yanga Sibembe 11 mins ago
5 mins

"You know you're in trouble when your own imagination starts punishing you." ~ Eoin Colfer

MAVERICK SPORT 168

Cheslin Kolbe, a beacon of light in sport’s dark times

Jon Cardinelli 13 mins ago
8 mins

SOUTHERN AFRICA HUMAN RIGHTS ROUNDUP #27

The ‘shadow pandemic’ of gender-based violence in Africa: From protocols to practice

Arnold Tsunga and Tatenda Mazarura
8 mins ago
7 mins

DAILY MAVERICK 168

Zimbabwe survives by exiling people to South Africa

Peter Fabricius
10 mins ago
6 mins

DM168: Days Of Zondo

‘Absolutely nothing wrong,’ former Eskom bosses tell state capture commission

Greg Nicolson
6 hours ago
5 mins

REFLECTION 168

The next face of Covid-19 could be yours

Jillian Green
21 hours ago
4 mins