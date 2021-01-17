Business Maverick

Goldman Lifts U.S. Forecast on Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Rescue Plan

By Bloomberg 17 January 2021
Caption
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 09: Wearing a face mask to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden talks with members of the United Steelworkers union in a supporter's back yard September 09, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Biden is campaigning in Michigan, which President Donald Trump won in 2016 by less than 11,000 votes, the narrowest margin of victory in state's presidential election history. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists raised their growth forecasts for the U.S. this year and beyond after President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a sweeping revival plan calling for $1.9 trillion in spending.

In a weekend report to clients, economists led by Jan Hatzius predicted the economy would expand 6.6% this year, faster than the 6.4% previously expected. The unemployment rate for the end of 2021 is now seen at 4.5%, down from the prior estimate of 4.8%.

The upgrade is fueled by expectation that Biden, aided by a Democratic-controlled Congress, will deliver ample amounts of state fiscal aid, education and public health spending, as well as unemployment insurance benefits, to counter harm from a pandemic now in its most devastating stage to date. Goldman’s estimate for 2021 economic growth is the second highest in a Bloomberg survey of 84 economists; the median estimate is 4.1%.

While the economists don’t expect all parts of Biden’s proposal to pass, they predict that an additional $1,400 in individual stimulus payments will cause a “large spike” in disposable income in the first three months. On Thursday, Goldman raised its estimate for the amount of stimulus Biden will win to $1.1 trillion, up from a previous forecast of $750 billion.

“We now forecast nominal disposable income will grow in 2021 by +4.5%” versus the previous estimate of 3.8%, according to Goldman’s latest note.

Biden’s Stimulus Hopes May Depend on ‘Reconciliation’: QuickTake

Goldman expects gross domestic product growth of 4.3% in 2022 and 1.6% the following year. “We have not made any changes to our Fed forecast, and continue to expect that tapering will not begin until 2022 and that liftoff will occur in the second half of 2024,” the economists said, referring to their previous forecast on when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

Brian Deese, incoming director of Biden’s National Economic Council, warned Sunday the U.S. economy is “spiraling downward” and called for swift action.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Reserve Bank has plenty of excuses to cut rates again next week

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

CEO Richard Brasher gets the job done, leaving behind a stable Pick n Pay

Ray Mahlaka
14 JAN
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Raging Rhodium: Platinum group metal rockets to record highs of more than $20,000 an ounce

Ed Stoddard
14 JAN
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 mins ago

DAYS OF ZONDO

Eskom paid McKinsey, Trillian R1.6bn for ‘completely unnecessary’ work, commission told
Greg Nicolson 14 JAN
3 mins

Flying the American flag upside down is an officially recognized signal of distress. As is posting photos on this publication.

AFRICAN UNION

African Continental Free Trade Agreement: Red tape delays start of trading under new pact

Peter Fabricius 14 JAN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

South Africa’s 4IR strategy: Huge gap between what’s on the ground and what the Ramaphosa commission recommends

Barry Dwolatzky and Mark Harris
14 JAN
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Politically calamitous Nelson Mandela Bay could be bolstered by independent candidates in local elections

Xolisa Phillip
14 JAN
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s ailing news media industry needs to do more than just survive

Styli Charalambous
14 JAN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Bain seeks redaction of former partner’s affidavit to Zondo Commission

Ray Mahlaka
13 JAN
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Raubex: A construction sector diamond in the rough

Sasha Planting
13 JAN
5 mins