Rothschild Baroness Plots Swiss Private Bank Expansion After Bid

The Swiss branch of the sprawling Rothschild banking dynasty — once one of the world’s richest families — was created by Baron Edmond de Rothschild, whose parents fled to Switzerland during World War II. He created the group in 1953, later buying a Swiss private bank and branching out into asset management.

De Rothschild had been head of the group created by his father since 1997 and worked to simplify its structure after delisting. As of the end of 2019, the group had 173 billion francs ($194 billion) in assets with activities in 15 countries, according to its website.