Edmond de Rothschild Holding’s Chairman Dies at 57

By Bloomberg 17 January 2021
ALAVA, SPAIN - JUNE 16: Baronne Benjamin de Rothschild (L) and Pablo Alvarez Mezquiriz (R) attend Macan Winery inauguration on June 16, 2017 in Alava, Spain. (Photo by Gari Garaialde/Getty Images) Photographer: Gari Garaialde/Getty Images Europe

Benjamin de Rothschild, chairman of Edmond de Rothschild Holding SA, who helped take the bank private in 2019, has died at 57.

“It is with deep regret and great sadness that Edmond de Rothschild Group announces the passing of Benjamin de Rothschild following a heart attack at his home in Pregny, Switzerland,” the company said Saturday in a statement.

Rothschild Baroness Plots Swiss Private Bank Expansion After Bid

The Swiss branch of the sprawling Rothschild banking dynasty — once one of the world’s richest families — was created by Baron Edmond de Rothschild, whose parents fled to Switzerland during World War II. He created the group in 1953, later buying a Swiss private bank and branching out into asset management.

De Rothschild had been head of the group created by his father since 1997 and worked to simplify its structure after delisting. As of the end of 2019, the group had 173 billion francs ($194 billion) in assets with activities in 15 countries, according to its website.

