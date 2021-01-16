Members of the National Guard rest in a hallway of the U.S. Capitol building underneath a bust of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The U.S. House prepared to vote on a history-making second impeachment of Donald Trump as lawmakers seethed over his role inciting last week's mob attack on the Capitol and the president’s once-firm control over the Republican party began to break down. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week's events from around the world.
Members of the National Guard sleep in the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) races into the House Chamber to cast the last vote to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for the second time in little over a year in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) displays a signed an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Boxes of equipment are stage in rows along the Reflecting Pool during preparations for next weeks inauguration ceremony on the morning of January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. . (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
National Guard troops pose for photographers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol the day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Workers put concertina razor wire along the top of the 8-foot ‘non-scalable’ fence that surrounds the U.S. Capitol the day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A member of the New York National Guard stands watch along the 7-foot ‘non-scalable’ fence that surrounds the U.S. Capitol the day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Workers put up “Biden-Harris” branded bunting on a press riser along the inaugural parade route near the White House on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Workers move boxes onto a truck on West Executive Avenue between the West Wing of the White House and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter after greeting his supporters at Valley International Airport on January 12, 2021 in Harlingen, Texas. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)
A Lebanese person with COVID-19 symptoms gets oxygen support inside the fever clinic of Saint George Hospital on January 13, 2021 in Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo by Diego Ibarra Sanchez/Getty Images)
A general view of graves at Vlakfontein Cemetery on January 08, 2021 in Dunnottar, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
Coffins containing mainly a Covid-19 victims lie at the city crematorium during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on January 11, 2021 in Meissen, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
An assistant waits to help on the opening day at Berlin’s second vaccine center in the Erika Hess Ice Stadium during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on January 14, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld – Pool/Getty Images)
A sign for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center installed in front of the red carpet of the Palace on January 13, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
The Jacob Javits Convention Center Covid-19 vaccination site in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Chinese workers, including security guards, wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine jab at a mass vaccination center for Chaoyang District on January 15, 2021 in Beijing, China. With at least 5 homegrown vaccines nearing approval, China says it will vaccinate 50 million people by early February. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
President-elect Joe Biden receives the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination from Chief Nurse Executive Ric Cuming at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital on January 11, 2021 in Newark, Delaware. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) at Downing Street on January 15, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
A Students participate in a protest near the Japanese Embassy on January 13, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. The Seoul central district court on last week said Japan was liable to compensate 12 women who were forced to work as so-called “comfort women”, in a ruling that is expected to inflict further damage on the countries’ already fraught ties. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
People vote at a polling station on January 14, 2021 in Kampala, Uganda. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)
Indonesian search and rescue personnel carry body bags with human remains and debris from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 to be examined by investigators on January 10, 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Ed Wray/Getty Images)
The view of Wuhan city model at Wuhan in Wuhan planning exhibition hall on January 15, 2021 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
People walk on the snow next to La Almudena Cathedral during heavy snowfall on January 09, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
Ski tourers make their way through the snow to the top of the mountain Feldberg in the black forest region on January 9, 2021 in Feldberg (Schwarzwald), Germany. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)
A boy plays with an ice sculpture at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, 12 January 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Members of a local Boxing club take a dip in a former limestone mine that has been flooded and nowadays know as Zakrzowek lake, on January 10, 2021 in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)
A man wearing only a loincloth bathes in ice-cold water during the annual new year Shinto ritual to purify their body and soul at Teppozu Inari Shinto Shrine on January 10, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images)
Young people jump off St Kilda Pier on January 11, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Lifeguards patrol by an empty Clifton Fourth Beach, closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
