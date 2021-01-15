Business Maverick

U.S. Stocks Futures Fluctuate on Biden Spending-Bill Proposal

By Bloomberg 15 January 2021
Caption
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 09: Wearing a face mask to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden talks with members of the United Steelworkers union in a supporter's back yard September 09, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Biden is campaigning in Michigan, which President Donald Trump won in 2016 by less than 11,000 votes, the narrowest margin of victory in state's presidential election history. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. stock futures fluctuated as investors assessed the details of President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion spending-bill proposal that includes $350 billion in aid to states.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index were down 0.2% as of 11:15 a.m. in Tokyo, erasing an earlier gain of about 0.2%. The underlying index lost 0.4% in the cash session, with investors growing concerned about the path for Federal Reserve policy now that signs of faster inflation are emerging.

Biden Seeks $1.9 Trillion for Relief in First Economic Plan

The Fed’s largesse and prior federal spending packages worth almost $3 trillion have powered a 70% gain in U.S. stocks from the pandemic lows in March. Biden’s plan — long telegraphed since his election in November — is more than double the package approved in late December, and proposes sending $1,400 to qualified individuals. It also calls for increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

S&P 500 futures trade in narrow range after Biden speech

“Stimulus is always going to be net positive for near-term growth and profits, but the question is always how much is already priced in,” said Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors. “There’s more room for stimulus to get priced in from here, but it only adds to the cyclical recovery that will likely take place regardless of whether stimulus gets passed.”

U.S. stocks have pushed to record after record since the vaccine approvals and Biden’s election in November. His agenda, including ambitious aid and a follow-up plan to spend on projects such as infrastructure, got a boost Jan. 5 when Democrats won control of the Senate.

Read more: Stock mania grips newbie investors

With the stock records have come valuations stretched to levels not seen in two decades, prompting warnings of a bubble that will lead to a rapid selloff. Investors have tolerated them so far because of Biden’s pledge to amp up spending not only on direct aid, but also on fighting the virus and rolling vaccines. His bill sets aside $20 billion for a national vaccine program and $50 billion to expand testing capacity.

Signs of froth abound, though. In a note titled “This Is Ludicrous,” Bespoke Investment Group summed up the recent action. It cited 59 U.S.-listed stocks that are trading at prices that are more than 10 times sales and have more than doubled in the past three months. Stocks currently in that category have risen 760% since March and have a combined market capitalization of $320 billion, according to George Pearkes, global macro strategist at the firm.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Reserve Bank has plenty of excuses to cut rates again next week

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

CEO Richard Brasher gets the job done, leaving behind a stable Pick n Pay

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Raging Rhodium: Platinum group metal rockets to record highs of more than $20,000 an ounce

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

DAYS OF ZONDO

Eskom paid McKinsey, Trillian R1.6bn for ‘completely unnecessary’ work, commission told
Greg Nicolson 7 hours ago
3 mins

Wine is not always strictly vegetarian. Various animal products are often used to filter out organic particles.

AFRICAN UNION

African Continental Free Trade Agreement: Red tape delays start of trading under new pact

Peter Fabricius 6 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

South Africa’s 4IR strategy: Huge gap between what’s on the ground and what the Ramaphosa commission recommends

Barry Dwolatzky and Mark Harris
7 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Politically calamitous Nelson Mandela Bay could be bolstered by independent candidates in local elections

Xolisa Phillip
7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s ailing news media industry needs to do more than just survive

Styli Charalambous
21 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Bain seeks redaction of former partner’s affidavit to Zondo Commission

Ray Mahlaka
13 JAN
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Raubex: A construction sector diamond in the rough

Sasha Planting
13 JAN
5 mins