Ingredients
500 g filleted white fish, flecked or chopped finely (I used gurnard, but hake or other white fleshed fish will do fine)
175 g gram (chickpea, a.k.a. chana) flour
1 medium onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 green chilli, seeded and chopped finely, optional
Splash of olive oil for frying the onion and garlic
Small handful mint (or coriander) leaves, stems removed, leaves chopped finely
1 scant tsp ground coriander
1 scant tsp ground fennel seeds
1 scant tsp ground cumin seeds
Salt and pepper to taste
1 large egg
Extra gram flour for dipping the fish cakes in before frying
Cooking oil for frying the fish cakes, or use butter or ghee
Method
Chop the filleted fish into tiny pieces. Feel for any possible bones, cut them away and discard them. Put the fish pieces into a bowl.
Fry the onion and garlic until lightly golden in a little olive oil. Add this to the bowl.
Add to the bowl the 175 g gram flour, ground cumin, fennel and coriander, the mint (or coriander) leaves, chilli if using, salt and pepper, and the egg.
Pour extra gram flour into a container and season with salt and pepper. Give it a good shake. About half a cup of flour should do; you just need enough to coat the number of fishcakes you’re making.
Use clean hands to work the mix together thoroughly, then divide the mixture into four to six fish cakes. I made four rather large ones, but of course you can make more smaller ones if you prefer.
Coat each fish cake on all sides well with the flour, then pat each one between your palms and flatten them a little. Pop them into the fridge for half an hour before frying them, to firm them up.
Heat oil in a frying pan and fry on all sides until well golden, on a lowish heat, to be sure they cook through to the middle.
Serve with chutney. DM/TGIFood
Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.
"For the happy man prayer is only a jumble of words until the day when sorrow comes to explain to him the sublime language by means of which he speaks to God." ~ Alexandre Dumas
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet