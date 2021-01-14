The payments, made by a French donor, of 28.15 bitcoins were made on Dec. 8, the New York-based startup, specializing in countering money laundering and fraud in the digital currency space, said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/3bG83yE)
Chainalysis said it now has evidence that many alt-right groups and personalities received large bitcoin donations as part of the single transaction.
“We have also gathered evidence that strongly suggests the donor was a now-deceased computer programmer based in France,” Chainalysis said in the report.
Nick Fuentes, who was permanently suspended from YouTube last year for hate speech, received 13.5 bitcoins, worth about $250,000 at the time of the transfer, making him by far the biggest beneficiary of the donation, according to the blog post.
Fuentes could not be reached for a request for comment. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
